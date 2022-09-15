ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii Celebrates National Drive Electric Week at Kamakana Ali’i Mall

Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Planet Foundation and Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association (HADA) participate in Hawaii and National Drive Electric Week. Starting starting September 24th, Hawaii will be participating in National Drive Electric week, a nation wide event that focuses on electric vehicles and sustainability. “For National Drive Electric Week,...
KHON2

Hawaii Federal Credit Union Offers Financial Counseling

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Federal Credit Union (FCU) discusses with new and existing clients about the necessity of financial counseling and how to work through financial hardships. According to the Hawaii Federal Credit Union, financial counseling is the process of working with a financial counselor and educator to help individuals and families along a spectrum of knowledge through […]
KHON2

PTWC: No threat to Hawaii from Mexico quake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large earthquake struck Mexico on Monday, which generated the possibility of a tsunami for some Pacific areas close to the epicenter. The quake, which struck the coast of Michoacan at 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time, was initially listed as a magnitude 7.5 but was upgraded to a 7.6. Emergency officials at the […]
KHON2

Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved two former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
KHON2

Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) —  The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella Debina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Debina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that Debina was missing, […]
