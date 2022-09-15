Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
Hawaii Celebrates National Drive Electric Week at Kamakana Ali’i Mall
Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Planet Foundation and Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association (HADA) participate in Hawaii and National Drive Electric Week. Starting starting September 24th, Hawaii will be participating in National Drive Electric week, a nation wide event that focuses on electric vehicles and sustainability. “For National Drive Electric Week,...
Hawaii Federal Credit Union Offers Financial Counseling
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Federal Credit Union (FCU) discusses with new and existing clients about the necessity of financial counseling and how to work through financial hardships. According to the Hawaii Federal Credit Union, financial counseling is the process of working with a financial counselor and educator to help individuals and families along a spectrum of knowledge through […]
Welcome Cyril as he finishes solo paddle from California to Hawaii
Almost three months in, Cyril Derreumaux is less than 150 miles from Hilo, Hawaii. Excitement is building for his arrival on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and the public is invited to be part of this grand celebration.
LIST: Food combinations only found in Hawaii
Some say the best food in the world can be found in Hawaii. The islands bring in tropical flavors inspired by the diverse communities that make up the Hawaiian Islands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Last week to do summer activities in Hawaii
It's the last week of summer here in Hawaii, and although the weather doesn't change too much, it might be a fun time to do your favorite summer activities because the season changes.
Study: Hawaii is the worst state for teachers
There are some states where they are more fairly compensated than others. Can you guess where Hawaii ranks on the list?
PTWC: No threat to Hawaii from Mexico quake
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large earthquake struck Mexico on Monday, which generated the possibility of a tsunami for some Pacific areas close to the epicenter. The quake, which struck the coast of Michoacan at 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time, was initially listed as a magnitude 7.5 but was upgraded to a 7.6. Emergency officials at the […]
Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved two former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii’s Maile Amber Alert system is 2 for 2
The Maile Amber Alert system has been in place since 2005. It has only been activated twice and certain criteria needs to be in place before an alert can be issued.
KHON2
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii Honors National Big Brothers Big Sisters Month
Honolulu (KHON2) – Throughout the month of September, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii will honor National Big Brothers Big Sisters month, locally. In 2021, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America officially established September as “National Big Brothers Big Sisters” month through 230 of its affiliates across the U.S.
Hawaii public libraries celebrate Banned Books Week
Explore the world of ideas and read a banned book!
Honolulu Little League meet and greet, $15K donation
The Honolulu Little League World Series Champions held a meet and greet on Sunday, Sept. 18 at VH07V (Aloha Revolution) at the Waimalu Shopping Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella Debina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Debina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that Debina was missing, […]
Comments / 0