Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, developer announce partnership on $50M Carnes Crossroads development

By Maddy Quon mquon@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - Bid - Residential Solid Waste

The Town of Summerville, South Carolina (the "Town") will receive Sealed Bids for collection and disposal of residential solid waste for the Town on the forms attached hereto, all information on which must be appropriately completed. Proposals will be received at the office of the Purchasing Agent until Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM and publicly opened and read aloud at Town Hall on the aforesaid date. The envelopes containing the Bid must be sealed and addressed to Town of Summerville, Attn: Scott McDonald Purchasing Agent, 200 S. Main Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483, and plainly marked "Residential Solid Waste Collection." Submit inquiries to Scott McDonald 843-695-6508 smcdonald@summervillesc.gov AD# 2022963.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future

The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion

A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
Goose Creek, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Goose Creek, SC
Business
City
Goose Creek, SC
The Post and Courier

A growing market: James Island

When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

$750K across Charleston county

Across Charleston county, $750K can get you a wonderful Lowcountry home. In today’s market, it can be difficult to find a great home for below $1 million. Especially in a popular area such as Charleston county. But despite popular belief, there are some options out there if you’re working...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - September 30th,2022 PO# 21167

NOTICE OF SALE ASSURED STORAGE OF CHARLESTON, LLC hereby publishes notice, as required by the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facilities Act (SC Sect. 39-20-45) of a public sale of the property listed below to satisfy a landlord lien. All sales are for credit to the highest bidder and are considered final. Assured Storage of Charleston reserves the right to reject any bids. The sale shall be held online at www.StorageTreasures. com on Friday September 30th,2022 at 12:00 PM EST for the personal and other property stored in the following units: Joseph Tedesco-B34, Anthony Mcknight-F42, Jamal Hall-G66 . Contents include but not limited to: Household items,books, exercise equipment, stereo equipment and more. Facility location: 2455 Ashley River Rd Charleston, SC 29414 Phone number: 843-556-6300 . AD# 2020503.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

St. Stephen area receives revitalization funds

Hopes for a large-scale revitalization in the St. Stephen/Russellville area were emboldened at the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting, as the local governing body approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields grant. The federal monies will go toward "greatly" improving quality of life opportunities in the county enclave, according to the...
SAINT STEPHEN, SC
#Linus Realestate#Commercial Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Urban Core Advisors#Carnes Crossroads#Uptown
The Post and Courier

Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic

Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner council votes to increase taxes 15 percent

MONCKS CORNER — Town Council unanimously finalized an operating budget that includes a nearly 15 percent tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year. Homeowners with property valued at $250,000 will have $100 more per year on their property taxes. From the approved budget, operating revenues will increase from $12.4...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

BRODERICK, Ethel Lee Snipe, 76, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. JACKSON, Russ, 86, of Mount Pleasant died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. JONES, Andrea Powers, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. LANNEAU,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant police close streets, creek near Wando Dock for barricaded boater

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police waved off paddle boaters and kayakers from Shem Creek on the morning of Sept. 16 as police confronted a barricaded boater on Wando Dock. A law enforcement officer could be heard around 9:30 a.m. calling through a bullhorn for a suspect to surrender. Other officers waved off residents trying to access the area around Haddrell Street.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups

Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

'Shoe Us The Love' campaign underway in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN — Saint Frances Animal Center is collecting gently used shoes not only to raise funds for the shelter, but to help small business people in places such as Haiti, Botswana and Cambodia. Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event, the "Shoe Us The Love" shoe drive,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

