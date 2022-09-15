Goose Creek, developer announce partnership on $50M Carnes Crossroads development

NOTICE OF SALE ASSURED STORAGE OF CHARLESTON, LLC hereby publishes notice, as required by the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facilities Act (SC Sect. 39-20-45) of a public sale of the property listed below to satisfy a landlord lien. All sales are for credit to the highest bidder and are considered final. Assured Storage of Charleston reserves the right to reject any bids. The sale shall be held online at www.StorageTreasures. com on Friday September 30th,2022 at 12:00 PM EST for the personal and other property stored in the following units: Joseph Tedesco-B34, Anthony Mcknight-F42, Jamal Hall-G66 . Contents include but not limited to: Household items,books, exercise equipment, stereo equipment and more. Facility location: 2455 Ashley River Rd Charleston, SC 29414 Phone number: 843-556-6300 . AD# 2020503.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO