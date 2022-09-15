Goose Creek, developer announce partnership on $50M Carnes Crossroads development

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - Bid - Residential Solid Waste
The Town of Summerville, South Carolina (the "Town") will receive Sealed Bids for collection and disposal of residential solid waste for the Town on the forms attached hereto, all information on which must be appropriately completed. Proposals will be received at the office of the Purchasing Agent until Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM and publicly opened and read aloud at Town Hall on the aforesaid date. The envelopes containing the Bid must be sealed and addressed to Town of Summerville, Attn: Scott McDonald Purchasing Agent, 200 S. Main Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483, and plainly marked "Residential Solid Waste Collection." Submit inquiries to Scott McDonald 843-695-6508 smcdonald@summervillesc.gov AD# 2022963.
The Post and Courier
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
The Post and Courier
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
The Post and Courier
A growing market: James Island
When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
The Post and Courier
$750K across Charleston county
Across Charleston county, $750K can get you a wonderful Lowcountry home. In today’s market, it can be difficult to find a great home for below $1 million. Especially in a popular area such as Charleston county. But despite popular belief, there are some options out there if you’re working...
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - Auction - September 30th,2022 PO# 21167
NOTICE OF SALE ASSURED STORAGE OF CHARLESTON, LLC hereby publishes notice, as required by the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facilities Act (SC Sect. 39-20-45) of a public sale of the property listed below to satisfy a landlord lien. All sales are for credit to the highest bidder and are considered final. Assured Storage of Charleston reserves the right to reject any bids. The sale shall be held online at www.StorageTreasures. com on Friday September 30th,2022 at 12:00 PM EST for the personal and other property stored in the following units: Joseph Tedesco-B34, Anthony Mcknight-F42, Jamal Hall-G66 . Contents include but not limited to: Household items,books, exercise equipment, stereo equipment and more. Facility location: 2455 Ashley River Rd Charleston, SC 29414 Phone number: 843-556-6300 . AD# 2020503.
The Post and Courier
St. Stephen area receives revitalization funds
Hopes for a large-scale revitalization in the St. Stephen/Russellville area were emboldened at the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting, as the local governing body approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields grant. The federal monies will go toward "greatly" improving quality of life opportunities in the county enclave, according to the...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic
Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
The Post and Courier
Moncks Corner council votes to increase taxes 15 percent
MONCKS CORNER — Town Council unanimously finalized an operating budget that includes a nearly 15 percent tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year. Homeowners with property valued at $250,000 will have $100 more per year on their property taxes. From the approved budget, operating revenues will increase from $12.4...
The Post and Courier
Air Force veteran’s nonprofit ‘rescues’ uneaten food and delivers it to local charities
Air Force veteran Chuck Smiley has a mentor helping guide him through his next venture. Catherine Smiley is the chief operating officer at Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, a New York City-based nonprofit that redistributes leftover food to feed those struggling with food insecurity. After finishing an eight-year career at Boeing that...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
BRODERICK, Ethel Lee Snipe, 76, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. JACKSON, Russ, 86, of Mount Pleasant died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. JONES, Andrea Powers, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. LANNEAU,...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant police close streets, creek near Wando Dock for barricaded boater
MOUNT PLEASANT — Police waved off paddle boaters and kayakers from Shem Creek on the morning of Sept. 16 as police confronted a barricaded boater on Wando Dock. A law enforcement officer could be heard around 9:30 a.m. calling through a bullhorn for a suspect to surrender. Other officers waved off residents trying to access the area around Haddrell Street.
The Post and Courier
Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups
Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
The Post and Courier
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Quick win in Charleston school case shows AG's power to keep government in line
Well, that certainly was easy. All it took was a single threatening letter from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, and the Charleston County School Board folded — quietly conducted a do-over Monday of votes that Superintendent Don Kennedy acknowledged were taken in violation of the state’s open meetings law.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
The Post and Courier
‘Boozy’ brunches and upscale vibes: Brides-to-be flock to Charleston for bachelorette fun
Andria Crupi has bounced around the country in the past decade for her friends’ bachelorette parties. The New Jersey resident recalls trips to Las Vegas, Miami and Scottsdale, Ariz. But when it became her turn, the 32-year-old bride-to-be warned her friends, her ideal weekend did not include a “Vegas pool party.”
The Post and Courier
'Shoe Us The Love' campaign underway in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN — Saint Frances Animal Center is collecting gently used shoes not only to raise funds for the shelter, but to help small business people in places such as Haiti, Botswana and Cambodia. Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event, the "Shoe Us The Love" shoe drive,...
