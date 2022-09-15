ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

Officials hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
KENTUCKY STATE
heraldcourier.com

NC budget director Perusse to retire; Walker is successor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Charlie Perusse, who served as North Carolina state budget director for three Democratic governors, including current Gov. Roy Cooper, is retiring this fall, Cooper announced Monday. Succeeding Perusse as budget director will be Kristin Walker, the current chief deputy within the Office of State Budget...
POLITICS
heraldcourier.com

School board members: Tennessee retention law could be better

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Members of the Bristol Tennessee School Board are questioning a new state law that mandates tutoring and/or summer camp for most third-graders before students who don’t pass a specific, single test can be promoted to the fourth grade. In aligning with the law, the School...
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

Virginia state parks announce hunting guidelines

Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Health
heraldcourier.com

Their View | Pursuing tech hubs a boon for both short and long term

The Build Back Better Regional Challenge was a $1 billion U.S. Economic Development Administration program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Despite a valiant effort and a designation as a national finalist, a Virginia Tech-led coalition of 50 Southwest Virginia organizations did not win the challenge and the millions in federal funding that would have brought.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

AK: WESTERN AK STORM RESIDENT REAX

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy