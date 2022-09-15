Labrador retriever pup, Charlie, could be new staffer at Highlands Middle School

The Highlands Middle School in Harrison could have a new administrative staffer by next week — one with four legs and a wet nose.

The school board is considering a proposal for a district therapy dog named Charlie, a 5-month-old Labrador retriever.

Charlie belongs to Principal Becky Bragan.

“The goal we have at middle school is to create a building environment that empowers students to learn, grow and be successful,” Bragan said. “My goal for Charlie is to play a role in helping students within this environment and branching out to help students in other buildings.”

Bragan and Assistant Principal Cory Sakolsky pitched the idea to the school board earlier this week.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal Monday.

If approved, the goal is to use Charlie as a catalyst for socialization for students, relieve anxiety, build a culture around positive behaviors and help teach social skills, self-esteem and acceptance.

“We lost a lot of socialization during the pandemic,” Sakolsky said. “Charlie would be a great tool to help students and staff during times of stress.”

Bragan said a lot of the planning for this school year was focused on the climate, culture and learning outcomes of all students.

“The overarching goal also will be to make Charlie a part of our team within the district,” Bragan said.

The pup would not be walking the halls until his required training is complete.

He would go through up to six weeks of obedience classes and would take the Canine Good Citizen test before obtaining his therapy dog status from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

Bragan expects he could start being acclimated to the building by January.

Designated voluntary staff would be part of Charlie’s handling team and would be with the dog during noninstruction times.

To address anyone with a fear of dogs or with allergies, Charlie would be slowly introduced to the students to allow people with higher anxiety more time to acclimate.

Areas where Charlie visits will be sanitized.

Bragan said there will be times when Charlie will be off-limits for his own benefit. He will be given exercise, rest and water as needed every day.

Bringing Charlie onto the team would give students and staff an outlet, she said.

He would be used for one-on-one time with students but also in group settings.

“Charlie will be a nonjudgmental companion in their learning,” Bragan said. “He will not be roaming the halls. He will be working.”