Here’s How to Save Big on the New iPhone 14

By Scouted Staff
 2 days ago
Apple.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 14 drops on September 16—through preorders began on September 9. If you’re looking to save some money on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 accessories (and who doesn’t?) and you’re on the Verizon network, you’re in luck. This week, you can score a slew of deals and savings on the latest smartphone. Scroll through below to find out how.

Verizon :

  • Free iPhone 14 Pro with Pre Orders on One Unlimited Plans
  • Get up to $1000 off the iPhone 14 with select Unlimited 5G Plans
  • Buy One Get One Free on the Apple Watch Series 8
  • Get 20% off new iPhone 14 Cases, Screen Protectors & Magsafe Accessory Bundles

Buy on Verizon, $null

Read more at The Daily Beast.

