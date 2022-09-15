ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15.

This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Commission. Recently, Aldi has been expanding its reach into the Gulf Coast. In Spring, Aldi opened its first store in Mobile and another store in Pensacola .

$4.9 million coming to Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties to fund local projects

In August, Aldi launched another location in Crestview and Mobile’s third store is set to open Thursday, Sept. 22. Santa Rosa County District 1 Commissioner Sam Parker is excited about the new location’s opening.

“Aldi is well-known by many of our residents and we’ve seen the excitement and success the Navarre location has created,” said Parker. “The business and family-friendly climate that Santa Rosa County offers is what will continue to spur economic growth and bring new businesses that will benefit our community.”

The new store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4770 US-90 in Santa Rosa County, according to the release.

