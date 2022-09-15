ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns

More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
ENVIRONMENT
Person
North West
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms

Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave

According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

Tropical depression could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

A new tropical depression could form as soon as Friday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather forecasters say. Satellite imagery indicated that a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with low pressure that was located over the southwestern Gulf and the Bay of Campeche was becoming better organized.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Wet weather hits Northeast, heat in West to cool

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday for millions of people who live in the Northeast. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible along with heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding. Parts of the Southwest could see some heavy rain as well on Tuesday...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Hurricane Kay loses strength as it moves along Mexico's Pacific coast but could weaken into a tropical storm that causes severe rain and flooding in Southern California and southwestern Arizona

Hurricane Kay lost strength as it moved along Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 87 miles per hour in the early hours of Thursday, slipping to Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
ARIZONA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Flood Watches Places over 80 Million People at Risk Across the US East Coast

Flood watches are in place for over 80 million people across the US East Coast as of Tuesday, September 6, as localized heavy rain and flash flooding threatens the region. This is according to the National Weather Service (NWS) which forecasted that a weather disturbance is possible from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Fiona Becomes 6th Storm of Season as It Forms Over Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Fiona developed east of the Leeward Islands late Wednesday evening, with some pockets of dry air in the tropical storm's path. It is expected to unleash rains in Caribbean Islands. According to AccuWeather's news reports, Tropical Storm Fiona, which is now the...
ENVIRONMENT

