Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns
More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
Narcity
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
Wet weather over Plains, Midwest to bring flash flooding risks
Rain and thunderstorms will be possible from the Great Basin into the northern Plains and along the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Friday. Flash flooding will be the greatest risk in these areas. Showers and storms will also be persistent in Florida over the next few days thanks to...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
natureworldnews.com
Floods, Tornadoes Expected as Severe Storms Expected to Sweep Through Central States
The central U.S. will experience more severe storms. This past weekend, severe storms hit the Midwest, causing floods, wind damage, and even tornadoes. According to forecasters, Monday may be even busier. Extreme Weather Forecast. Much of the north-central United States had to enjoy calm weather before this weekend, escaping the...
natureworldnews.com
On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave
According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
The remnants of Kay to deliver flooding rains to the Desert Southwest
Five days after Hurricane Kay made landfall along the Mexican coast, the storm's remnants are still causing problems hundreds of miles away.
Tropical depression could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico
A new tropical depression could form as soon as Friday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather forecasters say. Satellite imagery indicated that a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with low pressure that was located over the southwestern Gulf and the Bay of Campeche was becoming better organized.
Wet weather hits Northeast, heat in West to cool
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday for millions of people who live in the Northeast. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible along with heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding. Parts of the Southwest could see some heavy rain as well on Tuesday...
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
Hurricane Kay loses strength as it moves along Mexico's Pacific coast but could weaken into a tropical storm that causes severe rain and flooding in Southern California and southwestern Arizona
Hurricane Kay lost strength as it moved along Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 87 miles per hour in the early hours of Thursday, slipping to Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
natureworldnews.com
Flood Watches Places over 80 Million People at Risk Across the US East Coast
Flood watches are in place for over 80 million people across the US East Coast as of Tuesday, September 6, as localized heavy rain and flash flooding threatens the region. This is according to the National Weather Service (NWS) which forecasted that a weather disturbance is possible from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.
natureworldnews.com
Rainfall This Week Could Bring Drought Relief and Increased Flood Risk for the Western US [Forecast]
Rainfall is expected to occur in the Western United States this week starting on Tuesday evening, September 13, according to meteorologists. The Western rainfall is reportedly capable of bringing a drought relief but an increased flood risk for the region. In recent weeks and months, the West has been ravaged...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Fiona Becomes 6th Storm of Season as It Forms Over Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Fiona developed east of the Leeward Islands late Wednesday evening, with some pockets of dry air in the tropical storm's path. It is expected to unleash rains in Caribbean Islands. According to AccuWeather's news reports, Tropical Storm Fiona, which is now the...
