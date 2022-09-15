ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another game, another offensive line shuffle for LSU in victory over Mississippi State

LSU started its third offensive line combination in as many games Saturday when it opened Southeastern Conference play with a 31-16 win over Mississippi State. The biggest change was at right tackle where true freshman Emery Jones, a two-time Class 5A all-state selection for Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, made his first collegiate start in Tiger Stadium.
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU

Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
Louisiana high school football scores, live updates from LHSAA Week 3

It's Week 3 of the Louisiana high school football season. Follow along for updates from games across the state. In Lafayette, the top game is at Evangel Christian where Westgate puts its 2-0 record on the line. Texas commit Derek Williams leads the Westgate secondary. One of the most intriguing...
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
