NOLA.com
Another game, another offensive line shuffle for LSU in victory over Mississippi State
LSU started its third offensive line combination in as many games Saturday when it opened Southeastern Conference play with a 31-16 win over Mississippi State. The biggest change was at right tackle where true freshman Emery Jones, a two-time Class 5A all-state selection for Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, made his first collegiate start in Tiger Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU
Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
CBS Sports
How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The LSU Tigers may be playing at home again Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. LSU and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
NOLA.com
LSU says it's taking action after women's tennis player caught using racial slur
LSU says it is "taking immediate and deliberate steps" after a LSU women's tennis player used a racial slur in a video that was posted to social media, sparking outrage. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed saying the slur and later laughing about it with other people.
NOLA.com
Jayden Daniels came to LSU to 'show the country' what he can do. Now, it's watching.
Near the end of July, five LSU wide receivers flew to Los Angeles. Their future starting quarterback arranged the trip to train and build chemistry. Jayden Daniels wanted to show them his home after having spent the last few months learning about theirs. The receivers swam and basked in the...
NOLA.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
NOLA.com
St. Augustine stuns Zachary to end a 17-game winning streak. 'It is a statement game.'
Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining in the game to give St. Augustine the lead and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 comeback win over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night in Zachary.
postsouth.com
Louisiana high school football scores, live updates from LHSAA Week 3
It's Week 3 of the Louisiana high school football season. Follow along for updates from games across the state. In Lafayette, the top game is at Evangel Christian where Westgate puts its 2-0 record on the line. Texas commit Derek Williams leads the Westgate secondary. One of the most intriguing...
NOLA.com
An interception return for a TD helps turn the tide in Hahnville-Northshore
Hahnville was locked in a physical battle at Northshore on Friday night, but the Tigers found a way to grind out a 17-10 non-district victory. Hahnville scored 10 unanswered points in the second half to claim the victory. The Tigers (2-1) took the lead by driving 74 yards in 15...
NOLA.com
SPECIAL NIGHT: Slidell returns to L.V. McGinty Stadium in style with a 48-0 victory
September 16 was a special night in more ways than one for the Slidell football team. After honoring several alumni and seniors before the game, the Tigers took the field at L.V. McGinty Stadium for the first time in almost two years and came away with a dominating 48-0 victory over Central-Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
WWL-TV
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
wbrz.com
LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur. The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.
NOLA.com
LSU business college adds to hall of distinction, CPA society announces board members
--- The Society of Louisiana CPAs has announced its 2022-23 Board of Directors:. Seth Norris of Ville Platte, was named the 2022-23 chair. Norris is the CFO of Cottonport Bank. John "Bryan" Ehricht was named chair-elect and will automatically become chair in August 2023. Ehricht is managing director with James,...
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
