17 of the Best Family Hotels in Kansas City

Kansas City Missouri, has a vast array of adventures and places to stay for families. For younger children, exploring LEGOLAND and the Kaleidoscope children’s museum promises to delight. The Negro League’s Baseball Museum and the fine Nelson-Atkinson Museum of Art offer older kids cultural adventures. For everyone, there is a fantastic barbecue to enjoy and a rich, fascinating city to discover.
Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
A tale of two cities - Kansas City and St. Louis

When you’re a fan of the Royals, you naturally hear a lot about the other Missouri team. It’s only natural for the two cities to have a bit of a rivalry. The cities are connected by Interstate 70, the drive from Kauffman to Busch is 241 miles. St. Louis has beer; Kansas City has BBQ. They’ve got the Arch; we’ve got fountains. KC has the Missouri River; St. Louis has the Mississippi. St. Louis is the Gateway to the West, KC is Paris of the Plains. St. Louis has Laclede’s Landing and Kansas City has the Plaza. They had Leon Spinks and Rick Hummel, we’ve had Tommy Morrison and Joe Posnanski. You get the idea.
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game

A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
High school football Week 4: Matchups around the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is in full swing. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints. Tune in to KCTV5″s Friday Night Blitz at 10:15 for highlights of the games. Here are this week’s matchups. All kickoff times are...
Kauffman Center Offers Eclectic Lineup of Events This Fall

Award-winning jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall is known for her contralto vocals and unique artistry. (photo by Mary McCartney) The Kauffman Center Presents series offers a variety of carefully selected events that provide unique performance experiences for everyone in the community. Coming this fall, the series will highlight an array of performances featuring a jukebox musical, a world-renowned children’s choir, many legendary musicians and an interactive game show experience.
Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown

More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
