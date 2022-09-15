When you’re a fan of the Royals, you naturally hear a lot about the other Missouri team. It’s only natural for the two cities to have a bit of a rivalry. The cities are connected by Interstate 70, the drive from Kauffman to Busch is 241 miles. St. Louis has beer; Kansas City has BBQ. They’ve got the Arch; we’ve got fountains. KC has the Missouri River; St. Louis has the Mississippi. St. Louis is the Gateway to the West, KC is Paris of the Plains. St. Louis has Laclede’s Landing and Kansas City has the Plaza. They had Leon Spinks and Rick Hummel, we’ve had Tommy Morrison and Joe Posnanski. You get the idea.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO