Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KU fans to receive a free piece of Championship court
Kansas basketball announced that the school will give away a piece of the National championship court from New Orleans to fans at their home opener.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
17 of the Best Family Hotels in Kansas City
Kansas City Missouri, has a vast array of adventures and places to stay for families. For younger children, exploring LEGOLAND and the Kaleidoscope children’s museum promises to delight. The Negro League’s Baseball Museum and the fine Nelson-Atkinson Museum of Art offer older kids cultural adventures. For everyone, there is a fantastic barbecue to enjoy and a rich, fascinating city to discover.
Kansas City Riverfront's future anchored by new KC Current stadium
Kansas City leaders say they're excited for the Riverfront's future, anchored by a new stadium that will house the Kansas City Current.
kcur.org
Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars
It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
Royals Review
A tale of two cities - Kansas City and St. Louis
When you’re a fan of the Royals, you naturally hear a lot about the other Missouri team. It’s only natural for the two cities to have a bit of a rivalry. The cities are connected by Interstate 70, the drive from Kauffman to Busch is 241 miles. St. Louis has beer; Kansas City has BBQ. They’ve got the Arch; we’ve got fountains. KC has the Missouri River; St. Louis has the Mississippi. St. Louis is the Gateway to the West, KC is Paris of the Plains. St. Louis has Laclede’s Landing and Kansas City has the Plaza. They had Leon Spinks and Rick Hummel, we’ve had Tommy Morrison and Joe Posnanski. You get the idea.
Kansans, along with Missourians who make the trip, cashing out on sports bets
Kansans, along with Missourians who make the trip, are cashing out on sports bets. The Kansas Lottery reported the first eleven days of action had millions of bets and millions of dollars paid out.
kansascitymag.com
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18
It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
kchi.com
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
kshb.com
VIDEO: Week 4 high school football highlights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports is bringing you all the highlights from Week 4 of the high school football season across Kansas City. Catch our full highlights in the video player above. —
kcur.org
A Kansas City pontoon boat has turned into the 'best front porch' for artists on the Missouri River
Each day thousands of Kansas City commuters drive over the Missouri River, but few have ever taken a boat ride on its waters. Local sculptor and artist Roger MacBride wants to change that. “This my river.” MacBride says. “I share it with others but it's my river, and if you...
KCTV 5
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spotted at Arrowhead Stadium for first Prime-streamed TNF game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second-richest person in the world was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday evening. Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, greeted fans and was on the field pregame. Thursday’s game is the first Amazon Prime exclusive-streamed Thursday Night Football game.
KCTV 5
High school football Week 4: Matchups around the metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is in full swing. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints. Tune in to KCTV5″s Friday Night Blitz at 10:15 for highlights of the games. Here are this week’s matchups. All kickoff times are...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Overland Park Famers’ Market
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she explores the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.
kcstudio.org
Kauffman Center Offers Eclectic Lineup of Events This Fall
Award-winning jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall is known for her contralto vocals and unique artistry. (photo by Mary McCartney) The Kauffman Center Presents series offers a variety of carefully selected events that provide unique performance experiences for everyone in the community. Coming this fall, the series will highlight an array of performances featuring a jukebox musical, a world-renowned children’s choir, many legendary musicians and an interactive game show experience.
KU Sports
Five notable storylines that have surfaced during the Kansas basketball preseason
With Kansas basketball boot camp in full swing and Late Night in the Phog now less than a month away, it’s time to start looking ahead to the 2022-23 college hoops season. Yes, we can do that while still covering the heck out of the red-hot Kansas football team, as well.
kcur.org
Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown
More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
kshb.com
Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
Blue KC to relocate headquarters at 1400 Baltimore
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City announced Friday a contract has been signed to secure 1400 Baltimore Avenue as the headquarters relocation site.
