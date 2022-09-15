ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
960 The Ref

Phil Mickelson now ready for LIV Golf and PGA Tour to 'come together'

Phil Mickelson, it seems, is now looking for a merge of sorts between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Mickelson — who has both been the face of and received the most criticism for joining the Saudi Arabian-backed venture — insisted that the golf startup is “here to stay” on Friday after his round at their tournament outside of Chicago on Friday afternoon.
ClutchPoints

WWE’s Solo Sikoa makes championship history on SmackDown

After making a surprising return to NXT after then-North American Champion Carmelo Hayes took down his expected opponent, Wes Lee, on the Anniversary Edition of NXT 2.0, Solo Sikoa entered the ring with one thing on his mind: adding a bit more gold to The Bloodline’s table. Though the match was not without its intrigue, as Hayes is a very good in-ring performer, but in the end, the finesse game of the final holder of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship simply couldn’t overcome Sioka’s generationally-tuned power game.
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result from fight tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will square off for the third and presumably final time tonight as the pair seek a clear conclusion to what has been a controversial rivalry.Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) and “GGG” (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2017, fighting to a controversial split draw when most observers believed that then-unified middleweight champion Golovkin had done enough to claim the victory. Twelve months later in the same venue, the rivals clashed again and produced an instant classic. Again, many felt that GGG had deserved the win, but...
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo straight vibing for his wife’s birthday bash

Giannis Antetokounmpo just returned home to the United States after an ultimately disappointing end to his EuroLeague campaign with Greece. He had a lot of reason to celebrate, though, as his loving wife turned 30 on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar made sure to get his groove on. It was a special occasion and […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo straight vibing for his wife’s birthday bash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reuters

Bryson DeChambeau: LIV ban 'hurting' Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup

September 16 - The Presidents Cup will tee off next week without some of the biggest names in American golf in the field, and Bryson DeChambeau thinks that wrong. DeChambeau and others who signed on with the upstart LIV Golf Series are ineligible to play in the competition, which pits Team USA against a team of international players. The PGA Tour indefinitely suspended all players who have joined LIV from the tour as well as events such as the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

