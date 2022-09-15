Read full article on original website
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New Orleans Realtors economic symposium scheduled, SCORE sets seminar for start-ups
Baton Rouge Area SCORE will hold a virtual seminar on basic finances for start-ups from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, tax issues and business structure. To register, go to batonrougearea.score.org. New Orleans Realtors...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Housing shortage sends some sophomores off-campus
Back-to-school can prove stressful, but at Tulane University, one aspect sophomore students traditionally have not had to worry about is whether they would be living on-campus or off. But the class of 2025 is the university’s largest to date: 2,027 first year students started last fall. As a result,...
AOL Corp
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can't afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
NOLA.com
National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NOLA.com
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NOLA.com
To deter slumlords, New Orleans might create rental registry, inspect properties
A year after Hurricane Ida tore off roofs and plunged some New Orleans renters into deplorable living conditions, City Council member JP Morrell has introduced an ordinance to prevent other tenants from sharing their fate. The proposal, which has broad backing from tenant right groups, would require landlords to register...
Plaintiffs against proposed settlement in lawsuits against Bob Dean
NEW ORLEANS — Fierce opposition has emerged against a proposed class action settlement of the hundreds of lawsuits against nursing home owner Bob Dean over his ill-fated evacuation of more than 800 of his nursing home patients during Hurricane Ida. The opposition is not coming from Dean, but from...
NOLA.com
Lakefront agency's own attorneys accuse members of plotting ouster in illegal meeting
Members of the Louisiana board that oversees Lakefront Airport, two marinas and other public properties along Lake Pontchartrain stand accused by their own attorneys of secretly plotting to oust their executive director and violating the state's open meetings law. The fracas centers on the Lakefront Management Authority, and has drawn...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
Kenner Contractor facing big time for bad checks
Calling it a big misunderstanding Kenner businessman Tulio Murillo, Jr. is facing a pair of charges after subcontractors reported him to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney complaining he’d written bad checks.
NOLA.com
AG Jeff Landry backs Mayor LaToya Cantrell in push to end NOPD consent decree
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her legal fight to end federal court oversight of the New Orleans Police Department after a decade, in a case of strange political bedfellows that casts the sprawling police consent decree as a common enemy. In a legal...
NOLA.com
Accusations of harassment, backroom dealing surface at Lakefront Management Authority
Accusations of harassment and backroom dealing were aired Thursday in New Orleans at the Lakefront Management Authority, following a complaint that members of its governing board illegally plotted to get rid of the executive director. The complaint, to the Louisiana attorney general's office, alleged that six board members conducted a...
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
NOLA.com
Commentary: Ignore the sideshow; focus on the recall’s core question
The fight over whether to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is becoming less an honest debate about whether she is fit to remain in office for the next three-plus years and more a political proxy fight over issues of race and gender that unfortunately has little to do with the crises New Orleans faces today.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
NOLA.com
Bankrupt landlord Joshua Bruno is trying to sell his Bentley for $53K on Facebook
Former landlord Joshua Bruno, renowned for forcing low-income residents to live amongst fecal matter and toxic mold, is attempting to sell one of his multiple luxury vehicles through social media now that he’s declared bankruptcy and has been condemned by a federal judge. In an online ad posted Wednesday,...
NOLA.com
Madisonville gets grant to propel $700,000 in park improvements
After an 18-month wait, Madisonville officials learned recently the town was approved for a $350,000 federal grant to make improvements at the town park. The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will be matched by the town, pumping some $700,000 into the recreation space located between Pine and Main streets in the heart of Madisonville. Money will be used on new playground equipment, as well as installation of a splash pad for children.
