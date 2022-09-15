ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

tulanehullabaloo.com

Housing shortage sends some sophomores off-campus

Back-to-school can prove stressful, but at Tulane University, one aspect sophomore students traditionally have not had to worry about is whether they would be living on-campus or off. But the class of 2025 is the university’s largest to date: 2,027 first year students started last fall. As a result,...
NOLA.com

National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools

A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NOLA.com

Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.

After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
L'Observateur

New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
NOLA.com

Madisonville gets grant to propel $700,000 in park improvements

After an 18-month wait, Madisonville officials learned recently the town was approved for a $350,000 federal grant to make improvements at the town park. The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will be matched by the town, pumping some $700,000 into the recreation space located between Pine and Main streets in the heart of Madisonville. Money will be used on new playground equipment, as well as installation of a splash pad for children.
MADISONVILLE, LA

