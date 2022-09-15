ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools

A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors

A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Mandeville, LA
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#K12#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#Westaff New Orleans
NOLA.com

The calendar is again full at Coast in St. Tammany

After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NOLA.com

Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.

After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell student accused of gun threats, second student arrested this week in St. Tammany.

A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.
SLIDELL, LA
healthcarejournalbr.com

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Welcomes Louis Hebert, MD

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes Louis Hebert, MD, as an otolaryngology specialist serving the Northshore. Located in Slidell, Hebert is an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor with more than 38 years of experience in otologic conditions and procedures. Hebert is accepting new patients and accepts most...
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Madisonville Junior High student arrested for terrorizing

A 13-year-old Madisonville-area student was arrested Thursday (September 15) after he made comments about planning to bring a gun to school. The School Resource Officer at Madisonville Junior High was notified after several students overheard one of their classmates say he was going to a bring a gun to school on Friday and advise some students to stay home.
MADISONVILLE, LA
Daily Mail

New Orleans overtakes St. Louis to become the MURDER CAPITAL of America: Homicide rate up 141% from 2019 and carjackings rise 210% - as city's police staffing drops to lowest level in modern history

New Orleans overtook St. Louis as the US murder capital in the first half of this year, as the city struggles with its lowest police staffing level in modern history amid a crisis of officer morale. In the first six months of 2022, New Orleans recorded 41 murders per 100,000...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy