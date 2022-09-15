ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois drops COVID-19 testing rules for unvaccinated school, childcare workers

By John Clark
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday announced an adjustment of the COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated school and childcare staff that go into effect on Friday.

Pritzker rescinded the requirement that unvaccinated employees test twice weekly.

The governor said the change was made on the advice of medical experts and is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I continue to urge everyone in the state to stay up to date on vaccines and boosters, including getting the recently released bivalent booster shot. Although the current state of the pandemic is very different than it was two years ago, we still need to protect the most vulnerable members of our community as we continue to be responsive to the changing challenges and evolutions of this virus,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The CDC no longer requires routine testing in schools or childcare settings regardless of the vaccination status of the staff member. However, they continue to recommend schools and other congregate educational settings consider instituting testing at times of high risk in the community, such as upon return from breaks or after large indoor events. Illinois schools and childcare centers are urged to consider these suggestions when planning testing and prevention strategies.

