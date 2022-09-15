Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
National Jewish organizations respond to antisemitism allegations at University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — More than 20 Jewish organizations across the country are speaking out following a U.S. Department of Education investigation into antisemitism at the University of Vermont. On Tuesday, a federal investigation began into allegations of "severe" and "persistent" harassment of students identifying as Jewish on campus. Students...
WCAX
Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
mynbc5.com
150th Tunbridge World's Fair serves as backdrop for gubernatorial, lt. gubernatorial debates
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. — Attendees at the 150th Tunbridge World's Fair got more than just fair foods and midway games on Friday, as the event served as the backdrop to both a gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial debate. Fairgoers had the chance to see incumbent Phil Scott face off against his...
cardinalpointsonline.com
Masking, quarantine policies change
After two years, multiple vaccines, millions of deaths and a worldwide quarantine, society is just beginning to find a new normal. SUNY Plattsburgh is no exception. This semester, the college has lifted most preventative COVID-19 measures that were put in place, in attempts to return to order. Beginning in Fall...
NECN
‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting
Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
montpelierbridge.org
Citizen Holds Unofficial Recount of Montpelier’s 2020 Votes
It isn’t every day that more than 5,000 of Montpelier’s ballots are spread out on tables 22 months after an election and recounted by citizens (rather than city officials). But it happened at city hall last week, apparently part of a nationwide attempt to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election and possibly impede the upcoming November vote.
WCAX
Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
WCAX
Intervale Center hires development director
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those engaging with Burlington’s Intervale Center will be working with a new director of development. Dana Barrow is joining the team with the goal of creating a larger, stronger, and more resilient community food and farm system. Her role is centered around raising money, with over 50% of the Intervale’s money coming from fundraising. The organization plans to expand its scope with the creation of a food hub and a conservation nursery.
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in 'dire' need of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As workforce shortages have been hitting hard across the nation, hospitals in our region are feeling the burden. Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is hosting a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital. While nurses and doctors play an important role in...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity
People who have trouble accessing nutritious, affordable food in Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison counties will be able to choose the food they want and have it delivered to their home or available for pickup. Read the story on VTDigger here: Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity.
Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race
While county Democrats and Republicans have coalesced behind Mark Lauer, another write-in candidate could complicate the attempt to keep John Grismore out of the seat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor asks residents to report discolored water
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The mayor of Plattsburgh is asking residents who see discolored water from their taps to send their address to the city. The city council spent 15 minutes discussing the discolored water at the Thursday evening meeting to help squash the internet rumors about the water is unsafe.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont’s new forgivable loan program for businesses
Montpelier, VT- Governor Phil Scott announced a new short-term, forgivable loan program to support Vermont businesses struggling with the long-lasting effects of the pandemic. The program makes $19 million dollars of Vermont’s $2.7 billion dollar America Rescue Plan Act funds available for business in the form of short-term, forgivable loans.
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
WCAX
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Evidence of Burlington’s growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city’s streets. Officials say they’ve found four times as many discarded needles around the Queen City as they did last year. Ted Miles has worked for the city for more...
WCAX
Former Williston cop stripped of credentials
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Williston Police officer has been stripped of his credentials for violating fair and impartial policing policies. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council announced Tuesday it voted nearly unanimously to revoke Travis Trybulski’s certification for a violation that happened in February 2021 involving a motor vehicle stop.
Addison Independent
ANWSD: 6th grade will move to middle school in 2023
The Addison Northwest School District has committed to moving its 6th-graders into middle school at Vergennes Union High School starting next fall. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
