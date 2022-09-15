ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
cardinalpointsonline.com

Masking, quarantine policies change

After two years, multiple vaccines, millions of deaths and a worldwide quarantine, society is just beginning to find a new normal. SUNY Plattsburgh is no exception. This semester, the college has lifted most preventative COVID-19 measures that were put in place, in attempts to return to order. Beginning in Fall...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NECN

‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting

Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Citizen Holds Unofficial Recount of Montpelier’s 2020 Votes

It isn’t every day that more than 5,000 of Montpelier’s ballots are spread out on tables 22 months after an election and recounted by citizens (rather than city officials). But it happened at city hall last week, apparently part of a nationwide attempt to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election and possibly impede the upcoming November vote.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Intervale Center hires development director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those engaging with Burlington’s Intervale Center will be working with a new director of development. Dana Barrow is joining the team with the goal of creating a larger, stronger, and more resilient community food and farm system. Her role is centered around raising money, with over 50% of the Intervale’s money coming from fundraising. The organization plans to expand its scope with the creation of a food hub and a conservation nursery.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in 'dire' need of staff

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As workforce shortages have been hitting hard across the nation, hospitals in our region are feeling the burden. Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is hosting a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital. While nurses and doctors play an important role in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh mayor asks residents to report discolored water

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The mayor of Plattsburgh is asking residents who see discolored water from their taps to send their address to the city. The city council spent 15 minutes discussing the discolored water at the Thursday evening meeting to help squash the internet rumors about the water is unsafe.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont’s new forgivable loan program for businesses

Montpelier, VT- Governor Phil Scott announced a new short-term, forgivable loan program to support Vermont businesses struggling with the long-lasting effects of the pandemic. The program makes $19 million dollars of Vermont’s $2.7 billion dollar America Rescue Plan Act funds available for business in the form of short-term, forgivable loans.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Former Williston cop stripped of credentials

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Williston Police officer has been stripped of his credentials for violating fair and impartial policing policies. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council announced Tuesday it voted nearly unanimously to revoke Travis Trybulski’s certification for a violation that happened in February 2021 involving a motor vehicle stop.
WILLISTON, VT
Addison Independent

ANWSD: 6th grade will move to middle school in 2023

The Addison Northwest School District has committed to moving its 6th-graders into middle school at Vergennes Union High School starting next fall. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
VERGENNES, VT

