The post-Scott Frost era begins at Nebraska when the Nebraska Cornhuskers host the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. After the Cornhuskers lost to Sun Belt Conference member Georgia Southern last week to fall to 1-2 on the season, athletics director Trev Alberts fired Frost, who served as head coach since 2018. Mickey Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. On Saturday Nebraska faces a 2-0 Oklahoma team in its first season under coach Brent Venables. The Sooners are coming off a 33-3 victory against Kent State.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO