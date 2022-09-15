ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

College Football News

West Virginia vs Towson Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Towson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: West Virginia (0-2), Towson (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska odds, prediction, line: 2022 Week 3 college football picks from model on 50-41 run

The post-Scott Frost era begins at Nebraska when the Nebraska Cornhuskers host the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. After the Cornhuskers lost to Sun Belt Conference member Georgia Southern last week to fall to 1-2 on the season, athletics director Trev Alberts fired Frost, who served as head coach since 2018. Mickey Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. On Saturday Nebraska faces a 2-0 Oklahoma team in its first season under coach Brent Venables. The Sooners are coming off a 33-3 victory against Kent State.
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young weighs in on if 2022 will be a ‘chaos season’

College football’s landscape is always on the verge of change. A major upset one week could lead to a ripple effect in terms of chaos. A program that was viewed to finish dead last in the conference could end up being a surprise. A team that was dubbed a preseason contender might be out of the College Football Playoff race before Week 4.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica pick Oklahoma-Nebraska showdown

Can Nebraska pull off the upset over No. 6 Oklahoma? Better yet, can the Huskers beat the spread?. As Nebraska prepares for its first game in the post-Scott Frost era, betting lines are changing. Initially expected to be a tight matchup, the Sooners enter Saturday as a 10.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.
