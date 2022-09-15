Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
LSU business college adds to hall of distinction, CPA society announces board members
--- The Society of Louisiana CPAs has announced its 2022-23 Board of Directors:. Seth Norris of Ville Platte, was named the 2022-23 chair. Norris is the CFO of Cottonport Bank. John "Bryan" Ehricht was named chair-elect and will automatically become chair in August 2023. Ehricht is managing director with James,...
wbrz.com
LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur. The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.
theadvocate.com
2 local schools repeat as Blue Ribbon school winners - LSU Lab and St. James
LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day are both taking their latest turn in the winner circle, having once again earned the distinction of being National Blue Ribbon Schools — the nation's highest school honor. These Baton Rouge schools are among seven Louisiana schools earning the prestigious national...
NOLA.com
The calendar is again full at Coast in St. Tammany
After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
brproud.com
LSU student uses social media to propose removing historical murals
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class. Just above the brick walls are the Allen Hall Murals, painted by LSU art students during the...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
NOLA.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
RELATED PEOPLE
School officials address Capitol Middle fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish school officials are addressing an alarming video that is circulating, showing a fight that involves students at Capital Middle School in Baton Rouge. According to EBR school officials, multiple students are now being considered for expulsion. In the video, you can...
L'Observateur
Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace
LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
theadvocate.com
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
KPLC TV
La. company puts rice back on the menu for people with diabetes, celiac, hypertension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rice is usually off the menu for people with diabetes, celiac disease or even high blood pressure. Now there is a new option that could be a game changer, and it is grown here in Louisiana. Low-glycemic rice was developed by scientists at the LSU...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Where to celebrate National Double Cheeseburger Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can a person ever have too much cheese?. Well, yes. Some experts say that while cheese makes for a great source of protein and calcium, too much of certain cheeses can lead to constipation, weight gain, and even an increased risk of heart disease.
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
fox8live.com
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were able to verify that the account […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
EBRPSS Day of Hope to offer college and career fair, live music, free food, more
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will have the opportunity to enjoy a ‘Day of Hope’ on Tuesday, Sept. 20. EBR Schools along with nonprofit organization, 29:11 Mentoring Program, are coming together to put on the event,. Students can look...
WAFB.com
Officials say they can't take chances that social media posts are 'jokes'
Lane closures and traffic jams due to construction on the Intracoastal Bridge could extend the drive time for some commuters. ABC Board votes to extend bar hours on game days; next needs full council approval. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has voted to extend bar closing hours until 3 a.m....
wbrz.com
Five students facing expulsion after brawl at Capitol Middle Magnet
BATON ROUGE - Several students at Capitol Middle Magnet are facing expulsion after a fight broke out Tuesday morning. The EBR Parish School System said Friday two students began fighting near the end of first period before the brawl escalated. Following the fight, which was reportedly caught on video, five...
