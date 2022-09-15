ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

The calendar is again full at Coast in St. Tammany

After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School officials address Capitol Middle fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish school officials are addressing an alarming video that is circulating, showing a fight that involves students at Capital Middle School in Baton Rouge. According to EBR school officials, multiple students are now being considered for expulsion. In the video, you can...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace

LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
LAPLACE, LA
fox8live.com

Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were able to verify that the account […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Five students facing expulsion after brawl at Capitol Middle Magnet

BATON ROUGE - Several students at Capitol Middle Magnet are facing expulsion after a fight broke out Tuesday morning. The EBR Parish School System said Friday two students began fighting near the end of first period before the brawl escalated. Following the fight, which was reportedly caught on video, five...
BATON ROUGE, LA

