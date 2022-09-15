After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.

MADISONVILLE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO