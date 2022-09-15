Read full article on original website
@Viper
2d ago
I’m having this same issue with my daughter and had to involve the law today when she ended up in the hospital with a head injury
Reply(1)
2
NBC12
‘Stop Killing our Kids’: March honors 15-year-old killed in crossfire, demanding change
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond community continues to mourn a local Armstrong High School student’s death and fight to make changes by holding a march and rally to stop gun violence. This march follows the tragic death of 15-year-old Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, who was shot and killed while simply...
Residents speak out after violent night in Henrico, Richmond
A resident is speaking out after an array of gunshots rang out in front of her house Thursday afternoon, leaving one man critically injured and her property damaged.
foxrichmond.com
'It was just unbelievable': Neighbors react to string of shootings in Richmond, Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A string of gun violence in Central Virginia has left Shirley Chambers on edge. “It was just unbelievable,” Chambers said. Chambers, who lives along South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard at least 20 gunshots ring out.
14-year-old York student charged with threats to bomb school, harm staff member
A 14-year-old was charged with Threats to Bomb a School and Threats to do Bodily Harm to a staff member in York County.
royalexaminer.com
Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive. approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who...
Police search for Virginia man convicted in death of Cummings' nephew
Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.
NBC12
Community rattled by murder of 15-year-old Armstrong High School student
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city is still rattled over the murder of Armstrong High School freshman Tynashia Humphrey. The 15-year-old was shot and killed while walking to the store Monday night. No suspects are in custody thus far, and outrage continues as many questions about her death go unanswered.
NBC12
Police investigate bomb threat at Henrico Walmart
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a bomb threat at the Glen Allen Walmart. A spokesperson for Henrico police said a call came in just after 1:30 p.m. for a reported bomb threat. A large police and fire presence responded to the store along West Broad Street. Everyone...
Man in hospital after shooting on Belle Isle, Richmond Police investigating
A man who is currently in the hospital after a recent shooting at Belle Isle has had his injuries reclassified, according to Richmond Police.
Crime Insider: Dump truck driver wanted in fatal wreck turns himself in
The 46-year-old man police say was driving the dump truck that hit and killed a motorcyclist along Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County is behind bars, jail officials confirmed.
NBC12
Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Just earlier...
Emporia man arrested for allegedly making threats that closed Lunenburg schools
The Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested a 30-year-old Emporia man for making threats that led to the closure of Lunenburg schools on Monday.
NBC12
20-year-old charged with arson after Chesterfield home set on fire
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation into the deliberate setting of a house fire. On June 4, 2022, Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Road. Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.
Man steals work truck in Henrico, hits another vehicle with it and leaves the scene
Henrico Police wants your help in figuring out who swiped a work truck from someone who stepped away from it briefly earlier this month.
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in house fire that destroyed Chesterfield family’s home
A man has been arrested and charged for a house fire in June that police say he deliberately set.
NBC12
Safety concern at Mechanicsville High School not credible, deputies say
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible safety concern at Mechanicsville High School. Earlier in the day, Principal Charles E. Stevens sent out a letter to families:. We have received several inquiries this morning regarding a possible safety concern at MHS that is circulating...
WAVY News 10
Yorktown bank robbery suspect on the loose; reportedly had hatchet
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in Yorktown on Friday morning, reportedly with a hatchet. The suspect is described as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build. He was...
2 killed after boats collide at 'dangerous spot' on Lake Chesdin
Two people were killed after two boats crashed on Lake Chesdin Saturday afternoon, according to officials with Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Richmond homeowner speaks out after porch hit by car for third time
South Barton Heights neighbors are urging the city to make traffic change after a woman's porch was hit for the third time.
NBC12
Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening. The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound asked an officer near MLK Middle School for help. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury. No additional information was available regarding this shooting.
