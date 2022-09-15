ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Comments / 12

@Viper
2d ago

I’m having this same issue with my daughter and had to involve the law today when she ended up in the hospital with a head injury

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
Chesterfield, VA
Education
Petersburg, VA
Society
Chesterfield, VA
Society
Petersburg, VA
Education
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
royalexaminer.com

Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive. approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
NBC12

Police investigate bomb threat at Henrico Walmart

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a bomb threat at the Glen Allen Walmart. A spokesperson for Henrico police said a call came in just after 1:30 p.m. for a reported bomb threat. A large police and fire presence responded to the store along West Broad Street. Everyone...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Southside Church#N
NBC12

Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Just earlier...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NBC12

20-year-old charged with arson after Chesterfield home set on fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation into the deliberate setting of a house fire. On June 4, 2022, Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Road. Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Yorktown bank robbery suspect on the loose; reportedly had hatchet

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in Yorktown on Friday morning, reportedly with a hatchet. The suspect is described as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build. He was...
YORKTOWN, VA
NBC12

Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening. The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound asked an officer near MLK Middle School for help. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury. No additional information was available regarding this shooting.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy