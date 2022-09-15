Read full article on original website
Related
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
CNET
Social Security Benefits: Here's When the 2023 Cost of Living Increase Will Be Announced
Each year, the Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, represented in January's check is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase, the...
Motley Fool
Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades
Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Gen X is cutting back on everything because of inflation—except retirement savings
Inflation has been wreaking havoc on just about everyone’s budget. But as Gen X inches closer to retirement, they’re “significantly” more concerned about rising prices than millennials or Baby Boomers, a recent survey finds. Some 88% of Gen Xers reported concern about rising inflation in June...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born
The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. The Future of...
How Much Will Your Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023 Based on Current Inflation?
Social Security retirees are expected to see the largest increase to their 2023 benefits in decades.
FOXBusiness
Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year
Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?
With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter’s inflation rate. For now, the estimated Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 is 8.7%, according to The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group.
Fast Company
Don’t own a home? There are still big incentives for you in the Inflation Reduction Act
If you own a house, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will pay you to help fight climate change with a long list of incentives for emission-reducing tools like solar panels and heat pumps. But even if you rent, some of the incentives still apply. If your apartment uses gas heat...
Social Security: 8.7% COLA Increase for 2023 Largest In Four Decades – Will It Be Enough?
Inflation was still red hot in August, and not-for-profit advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) said that it anticipates the Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) to be 8.7%, based on the new Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) data through August. However, the increase might not be sufficient to deal with inflation, according to TSCL.
The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes in 2023 (and the 1 Thing That's Finally Not Changing)
Social Security is a dynamic retirement program that's constantly undergoing changes. In 2023, retirees and workers can expect three big differences. However, one persistent Social Security change has come to an end. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
CNET
Social Security's 2023 Cost-of-Living Increase Could Be the Largest in 40 Years
Social Security benefits could increase more in 2023 than they have in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
Inflation hitting day-to-day necessities like food and rent
NEW YORK -- Wall Street is continuing to find its footing Wednesday after stocks tumbled to their worst day in two years following the latest inflation report. The Dow lost more than 1,200 points Tuesday when the report on consumer prices was released. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with consumers and experts to see how they're dealing with the squeeze on their finances. "I'm applying to grad school, so I have to make sure I can apply to a certain amount that will fit my budget," college student Elijah Jones told Westbrook. Anxiety looms for Jones, who is not only waiting to hear back from...
Here's how inflation will soon impact your tax bracket
Every year, the IRS adjusts many provisions to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual tax brackets to how much you can save in your individual retirement account, or IRA. With inflation running near a 40-year high, experts say some big changes are in store for taxpayers. The IRS makes these changes to avoid "bracket creep" from the rising cost of living, noted American Enterprise Institute's Kyle Pomerleau, an expert on taxes. Without such adjustments, workers who received pay increases to keep up with inflation would be bumped into higher tax brackets, even though their standard of living remained...
Most U.S. workers say their pay isn't keeping up with inflation
Most U.S. workers say they are struggling to cover everyday expenses as stubbornly high inflation gobbles up pay gains, a new survey shows. Even as wage growth rose to its highest in years during the pandemic, employees say their earnings aren't keeping pace with the highest inflation in decades. Indeed, 55% said their incomes have not kept pace with rising costs of everyday goods and services, according to Bankrate. That includes half of those Americans who received pay increases.
NPR
Americans are paying more and getting less as inflation hits home
Americans are not feeling great about their economic situations. Nearly 4 out of 10 people surveyed for a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll say their family's finances have gotten worse over the last year. Rising prices are forcing many people to cut back on spending or to dip into their savings. NPR's Scott Horsley has more.
Britain’s lowest-paid workers say finances have never been worse
Almost 80% of the UK’s lowest-paid workers say they are now facing the toughest financial squeeze of their lifetimes, according to new research by the Living Wage Foundation. Liz Truss has averted a further increase in utility bills with her “energy price guarantee” – a radical measure that could...
Comments / 0