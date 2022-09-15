ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades

Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
FOXBusiness

Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year

Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
GOBankingRates

Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?

With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter’s inflation rate. For now, the estimated Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 is 8.7%, according to The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group.
GOBankingRates

Social Security: 8.7% COLA Increase for 2023 Largest In Four Decades – Will It Be Enough?

Inflation was still red hot in August, and not-for-profit advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) said that it anticipates the Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) to be 8.7%, based on the new Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) data through August. However, the increase might not be sufficient to deal with inflation, according to TSCL.
CNET

Social Security's 2023 Cost-of-Living Increase Could Be the Largest in 40 Years

Social Security benefits could increase more in 2023 than they have in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
CBS New York

Inflation hitting day-to-day necessities like food and rent

NEW YORK -- Wall Street is continuing to find its footing Wednesday after stocks tumbled to their worst day in two years following the latest inflation report. The Dow lost more than 1,200 points Tuesday when the report on consumer prices was released. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with consumers and experts to see how they're dealing with the squeeze on their finances. "I'm applying to grad school, so I have to make sure I can apply to a certain amount that will fit my budget," college student Elijah Jones told Westbrook. Anxiety looms for Jones, who is not only waiting to hear back from...
CBS Miami

Here's how inflation will soon impact your tax bracket

Every year, the IRS adjusts many provisions to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual tax brackets to how much you can save in your individual retirement account, or IRA. With inflation running near a 40-year high, experts say some big changes are in store for taxpayers. The IRS makes these changes to avoid "bracket creep" from the rising cost of living, noted American Enterprise Institute's Kyle Pomerleau, an expert on taxes. Without such adjustments, workers who received pay increases to keep up with inflation would be bumped into higher tax brackets, even though their standard of living remained...
CBS News

Most U.S. workers say their pay isn't keeping up with inflation

Most U.S. workers say they are struggling to cover everyday expenses as stubbornly high inflation gobbles up pay gains, a new survey shows. Even as wage growth rose to its highest in years during the pandemic, employees say their earnings aren't keeping pace with the highest inflation in decades. Indeed, 55% said their incomes have not kept pace with rising costs of everyday goods and services, according to Bankrate. That includes half of those Americans who received pay increases.
NPR

Americans are paying more and getting less as inflation hits home

Americans are not feeling great about their economic situations. Nearly 4 out of 10 people surveyed for a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll say their family's finances have gotten worse over the last year. Rising prices are forcing many people to cut back on spending or to dip into their savings. NPR's Scott Horsley has more.
