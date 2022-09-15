ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates recall LHP Eric Stout, DFA pitchers Tyler Beede and Dillon Peters

By Justin Guerriero
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a series of roster moves Thursday afternoon ahead of their first of four games in New York vs. the Mets.

Lefty reliever Eric Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Stout owns a 4.34 ERA through 17 appearances this season, 15 of which have been with the Pirates since being traded from the Chicago Cubs.

In 27 outings between Chicago’s and Pittsburgh’s Triple-A affiliates on the year, Stout went 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA.

In addition, the Pirates designated right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede for assignment. Beede went 2-5 with a 5.14 ERA with the Pirates this season, appearing in 31 games.

Five of those appearances were starts, as Beede joined the Pirates’ rotation in a fill-in capacity back in August, helping to plug the hole left by the trade of Jose Quintana to St. Louis back on the first of the month.

A steady presence out of the bullpen, Beede struggled as a starting pitcher. In his five starts for the Pirates, he was 0-3 with a 9.60 ERA.

Left-hander Dillon Peters was also designated for assignment Thursday following the completion of a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona.

He had been placed on the injured list with left elbow inflammation on Aug. 4.

In 22 appearances with the Pirates this season, he was 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA.

Thursday’s roster moves leave the Pirates with 38 players on the current 40-man roster.

