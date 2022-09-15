ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

wtoc.com

Southeast Georgia Health District holds pop-up Covid test distribution

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - One health agency in our region is bringing home Covid-19 tests to an intersection near you. In the 16 counties of the Southeast Georgia Health District, they’re passing them out on the street to get them into your hands. Folks from the Southeast Georgia Health...
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

Farmers in Bulloch County begin harvesting peanuts

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Peanut farmers across our region have started their harvest. Peanut farmers face two polar opposites in the same season. They wait months for the peanuts to grow and mature and get ready for harvest season. Then, they have a window of only a few days...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

City of Walthourville gets new interim police chief

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville has an interim police chief after the former chief left the position. Interim Police Chief Chris Reed says his focus is building upon the foundation set forth by former Chief Al Hagan. Hagan accepted a position with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. residents to vote on SPLOST extension

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s more than just candidates on the ballot this November. People who live in Liberty County will decide whether to approve an extension of their special purpose local option sales tax, better known as SPLOST. The SPLOST vote on the ballot in Liberty County is...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

It’s CORN! RTK Farm welomes families to new maze

Just out Highway 67, two miles past the entrance ramp to I-16, Bulloch County families will find a fun new fall activity this year: the RTK Farm Corn Maze. The corn maze itself boasts a unique design, inspired by the Georgia Southern Eagles, that any True Blue fan is sure to love. (In fact, you may have seen it in recent promotional photos for the Georgia Southern football team before their awesome win over Nebraska.)
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
BROOKLET, GA
WTGS

Georgia State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Toombs County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with a fatality on Wednesday night. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292 at about 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday. They found Kathy Whitaker, 60, of Lyons dead.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'

In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

New intelligence unit activated at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marked a new chapter of innovation at Fort Stewart. The 3rd Infantry Division activated a new intelligence unit. Friday morning’s ceremony marked the activation of the 103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion. It’s the first time in 18 years that it’s happened.
FORT STEWART, GA
MilitaryTimes

Fort Stewart urges room checks after video showed mold-encrusted walls

Correction: This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022. Previously, the story misstated the timeline to renovate older Army barracks. The error has been corrected. Leaders at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield said Tuesday they are planning to increase barracks inspections with an eye toward mold, days after a video of mold-encrusted walls at the Georgia Army base circulated on social media.
FORT STEWART, GA
douglasnow.com

Fourteen cases ready for September trial week

A total of fourteen pending cases in the Superior Court of Coffee County are now ready to be presented to a jury during September's criminal trial week scheduled for the end of the month. According to a copy of the court's trial calendar, half of the cases set to move...
DOUGLAS, GA

