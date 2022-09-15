Read full article on original website
Laurens school officials “disappointed” by students’ racist photo posted from football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County's school superintendent says they're investigating a photo posted on social media that showed students spelling out a racial slur. In a statement to 13WMAZ, Superintendent Clifford Garnto said the photo of five white male students does not represent the district's values. "We are...
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful & Ogeechee Riverkeeper Little Lotts Creek Clean Up September 19
Join Ogeechee Riverkeeper and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful at their next “Little Lots Creek Clean Up” Monday, September 19, 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Anyone that is interested in participating in the creek clean up is asked to fill out the volunteer waiver HERE. Meet up location is...
Southeast Georgia Health District holds pop-up Covid test distribution
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - One health agency in our region is bringing home Covid-19 tests to an intersection near you. In the 16 counties of the Southeast Georgia Health District, they’re passing them out on the street to get them into your hands. Folks from the Southeast Georgia Health...
Coastal Health District gives update on booster shots, COVID testing sites closing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new bi-valent booster shots aimed at protection against the latest COVID variants have been available for one week in Chatham County. These tailed vaccines are now the only kind available for a booster shot after an initial series, while some people have been coming in to get theirs, they hope to have even more.
'It's concerning': Treutlen County Schools warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge'
TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The "One Chip Challenge" is a new nationwide social media trend. Mostly found on TikTok, it involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. Side effects may include, general discomfort, sweating, and vomiting. In stores, these chips are sold...
Farmers in Bulloch County begin harvesting peanuts
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Peanut farmers across our region have started their harvest. Peanut farmers face two polar opposites in the same season. They wait months for the peanuts to grow and mature and get ready for harvest season. Then, they have a window of only a few days...
City of Walthourville gets new interim police chief
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville has an interim police chief after the former chief left the position. Interim Police Chief Chris Reed says his focus is building upon the foundation set forth by former Chief Al Hagan. Hagan accepted a position with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
Liberty Co. residents to vote on SPLOST extension
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s more than just candidates on the ballot this November. People who live in Liberty County will decide whether to approve an extension of their special purpose local option sales tax, better known as SPLOST. The SPLOST vote on the ballot in Liberty County is...
It’s CORN! RTK Farm welomes families to new maze
Just out Highway 67, two miles past the entrance ramp to I-16, Bulloch County families will find a fun new fall activity this year: the RTK Farm Corn Maze. The corn maze itself boasts a unique design, inspired by the Georgia Southern Eagles, that any True Blue fan is sure to love. (In fact, you may have seen it in recent promotional photos for the Georgia Southern football team before their awesome win over Nebraska.)
Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The case involving the estates of Mary and Elywn Crocker Jr. went before a judge in Effingham County on Wednesday. The two teens were found buried in their backyard in 2018. Attorneys representing the woman asking to become the administrator for the estates of the...
Georgia State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Toombs County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with a fatality on Wednesday night. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292 at about 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday. They found Kathy Whitaker, 60, of Lyons dead.
Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko signs contract extension, gets pay raise
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko has signed a five-year contract extension that will raise his annual pay by $90,000 to $403,000. This news comes in the middle of several major successes for Georgia Southern, including a major upset win over Nebraska by the football team, a historic season for the […]
CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'
In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
Second suspect arrested in Deep South Farm Supply truck/trailer theft, arson
A former Deep South Fuel employee was arrested in June after allegedly stealing and shooting the company's vehicle and trailer before setting it on fire. Amanda Rena Lott has now been charged as a second suspect in connection to the case on charges of arson and theft. As previously reported,...
New intelligence unit activated at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marked a new chapter of innovation at Fort Stewart. The 3rd Infantry Division activated a new intelligence unit. Friday morning’s ceremony marked the activation of the 103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion. It’s the first time in 18 years that it’s happened.
Fort Stewart urges room checks after video showed mold-encrusted walls
Correction: This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022. Previously, the story misstated the timeline to renovate older Army barracks. The error has been corrected. Leaders at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield said Tuesday they are planning to increase barracks inspections with an eye toward mold, days after a video of mold-encrusted walls at the Georgia Army base circulated on social media.
Fourteen cases ready for September trial week
A total of fourteen pending cases in the Superior Court of Coffee County are now ready to be presented to a jury during September's criminal trial week scheduled for the end of the month. According to a copy of the court's trial calendar, half of the cases set to move...
First a sandwich, now headphones: Misplaced AirPods lead to alleged fight between family members
An altercation that reportedly began over a pair of misplaced AirPods caused Charles William Thrift Jr. of Douglas to receive felony charges last week. The lost item led Thrift Jr. to allegedly hit two family members and threaten to shoot a victim while pointing a shotgun at her. A Coffee...
