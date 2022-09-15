What You Need To Know Today: ‘Unusual’ LA County Sheriff's Raid, Tips To Navigate Pregnancy, Growing Kale in Compton

Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills
Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Washington Examiner
District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime
District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
Santa Clarita Radio
Fire At Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Quickly Extinguished
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First...
L.A. County's eviction moratorium will expire, so what happens next?
Los Angeles County, whose 10 million people are spread across 88 different cities, will unwind special renter protections created in response to the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, which some believe may add to the region’s homelessness crisis. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors decided in a 3-to-2 vote...
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department
The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
26-Year-Old Saul Y. Martinez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 118 west of Grimes [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
Santa Clarita resident captures 35 gallons of rain as part of city program to conserve water
SAVING WATER: The rain water from tropical storm Kay filled up Stacy Fortner's entire 35-gallon barrel. Now, that water can be used around the house instead of tap water.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein H.S.
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park.
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
2 killed in crash over the side of Angeles Crest Highway
Two people died Friday in a crash that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.The crash was reported at 9 a.m. at mile marker 47 on Angeles Crest Highway. The red, two-door vehicle sustained heavy damage after going over the side of the road about 20 feet down.One person was initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle. About an hour later, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed two people were confirmed dead at the scene.Firefighters and forest officials are on the scene to recover the vehicle.It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash occurred on a very curvy stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway in steep terrain.
