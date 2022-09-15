OK! EXCLUSIVE: King Charles III 'Will Beg Harry Not To Release' Bombshell Tell-All, Plans To Offer Peace Deal

Source: mega

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has been the talk of the town, but it looks like King Charles is doing everything in his power to not let the book be seen by anyone.

“Once the dust settles, you can bet that Prince Harry will be summoned to speak to the King. There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published. He has an obligation to the protect the crown. He will beg Harry not to release the book. The bigger question is whether or not he will be able to persuade Harry to cancel it, at whatever cost," a source exclusively tells OK!.

As OK! previously reported, it sounds like the 38-year-old is adamant on having the tome be on shelves.

"I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November," Meghan Markle's biographer Tom Bower revealed in a Tuesday, September 13, interview. "Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don't publish it will be a breach of contract. That's what I'm told."

Source: mega

"It's extraordinary. But on the other hand it fits the bill, because Harry and Meghan's finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix," Bower continued. "And also, I think they are convinced they're in the right and they want to get their own back."

QUEEN ELIZABETH DIED FAITHFULLY LIVING BY HER LATE HUSBAND'S MANTRA 'JUST GET ON WITH IT'

Meanwhile, another insider revealed that the book is delayed, and it has nothing to do with Harry and Charles' relationship.

“They don’t want the book to be out of date before it’s even published,” a second source claimed. “It will also give Harry a chance to reflect on his thoughts about his father. Charles is now the King, and the person to determine if his children will be HRH.”

Source: mega

The red-headed royal first announced his latest venture in July 2021, but the royal family is fearful of what he will divulge.

"I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir," explained British journalist Angela Levin. "I think he’s got a lot of poison running in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family. And I think he doesn’t mind if he hurts people because he feels that he has been hurt by them."

