California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
Firefighters extinguish Placer County structure fire that spread to vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon structure fire in Placer County spread to nearly 30 acres of vegetation, officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said. At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire officials said they were responding to a structure fire with extension to nearby vegetation off of Garden Bar Road near Fowler Road in Placer County.
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire smoke continues to impact Sacramento region's air quality. Here's the weekend forecast
Winds have improved air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but unhealthy air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecasts air quality issues for the region for the next two days.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
KCRA.com
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]
Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin PD expands license plate cameras across the city
Drivers in stolen cars soon won't get very far into Rocklin, as Rocklin City Council this week expanded automatic license plate cameras across the city. Rocklin Police Department currently uses five automated license plate readers. Police will add another 32 cameras to cover all entrances and exits of the city, Rocklin Police Chief Rustin Banks said during the regular City Council meeting Tuesday.
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire holds steady amid cooler temperatures, but weekend wind could be risky
After narrowly keeping the Mosquito Fire away from the town of Foresthill days ago, crews have taken advantage of overnight humidity recovery and winds blowing the smoke away to mop up. Meanwhile, the eastern front of the fire continues to advance. The fire has burned at least 67,669 acres and...
Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight
FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
PG&E customers report soaring prices after record breaking heatwave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turning on the air conditioning during the high summer heat has some has some Pacific Gas and Electric customers paying a hefty price. “We have folks that are paying for more for heat than they're almost paying in their rent or their mortgage,” said Rep. Josh Harder. “When it's 115 degrees outside, people need to be running their air conditioners.”
Sacramento holds more world records than one might think
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records. The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to […]
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe
If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world's largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California's capital.
KCRA.com
5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
