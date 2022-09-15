ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire

Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]

Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin PD expands license plate cameras across the city

Drivers in stolen cars soon won't get very far into Rocklin, as Rocklin City Council this week expanded automatic license plate cameras across the city. Rocklin Police Department currently uses five automated license plate readers. Police will add another 32 cameras to cover all entrances and exits of the city, Rocklin Police Chief Rustin Banks said during the regular City Council meeting Tuesday.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight

FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
outsidemagazine

California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

PG&E customers report soaring prices after record breaking heatwave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turning on the air conditioning during the high summer heat has some has some Pacific Gas and Electric customers paying a hefty price. “We have folks that are paying for more for heat than they're almost paying in their rent or their mortgage,” said Rep. Josh Harder. “When it's 115 degrees outside, people need to be running their air conditioners.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento holds more world records than one might think

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records. The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe

If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
FOLSOM, CA

