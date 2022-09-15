ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

GBI: Man killed after lunging at Cobb police officers with knife

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmyKs_0hx8CgLC00

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed by Cobb County police Wednesday evening after officers responded to a domestic dispute and he lunged at them with a knife, the GBI said.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Sandtown Road just after 8:15 p.m. after getting reports of a domestic violence incident there, the GBI said in a news release. When they arrived, police went inside the home and met with the 911 caller.

According to the GBI, the caller said they had been involved in a dispute with Anton Washington, who also lived at the home. After meeting the caller inside, officers came face-to-face with Washington, who was armed with a knife, the state agency said.

Washington initially followed the officers’ commands and placed his knife on the floor, the GBI said, but he then grabbed it again and lunged at one of them. As he did, two officers opened fire and the 22-year-old was hit.

Washington was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died, the GBI said.

No officers were injured during the incident, and no additional details were provided about the circumstances around the domestic dispute.

Cobb police asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. This is the 88th shooting involving law enforcement officers the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. Washington’s shooting is the fourth involving Cobb police officers this year, all of them fatal.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

GBI issues initial statement on investigation of fatal shooting by Cobb County police

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued its statement on yesterday’s fatal shooting of a man in Marietta during a domestic dispute call:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 14, 2022. One man was shot and died from his injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb police fatally shoot man in Marietta; GBI investigating

The following public information release was distributed by the Cobb County Police Department:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022): On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Cobb County Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sandtown Road in Marietta. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:15 p.m., Cobb County...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
City
Cobb, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Gbi#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activity

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A traffic stop on Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400 led to a drug arrest. It happened on August 7. According to the deputy’s report, “I observed a silver in color Toyota Prius traveling in front of my patrol vehicle. I observed the driver nearly drive onto the center median and make an abrupt jerk of the steering wheel to avoid the median,” the officer wrote.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trucker kills man in multiple car collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
CUMMING, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy