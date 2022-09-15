GBI: Man killed after lunging at Cobb police officers with knife

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed by Cobb County police Wednesday evening after officers responded to a domestic dispute and he lunged at them with a knife, the GBI said.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Sandtown Road just after 8:15 p.m. after getting reports of a domestic violence incident there, the GBI said in a news release. When they arrived, police went inside the home and met with the 911 caller.

According to the GBI, the caller said they had been involved in a dispute with Anton Washington, who also lived at the home. After meeting the caller inside, officers came face-to-face with Washington, who was armed with a knife, the state agency said.

Washington initially followed the officers’ commands and placed his knife on the floor, the GBI said, but he then grabbed it again and lunged at one of them. As he did, two officers opened fire and the 22-year-old was hit.

Washington was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died, the GBI said.

No officers were injured during the incident, and no additional details were provided about the circumstances around the domestic dispute.

Cobb police asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. This is the 88th shooting involving law enforcement officers the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. Washington’s shooting is the fourth involving Cobb police officers this year, all of them fatal.

