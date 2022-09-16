ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-USC water polo coach gets new admissions scam trial

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hci93_0hx8CZ6z00

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a new trial for a former decorated University of Southern California water polo coach convicted in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani found that some evidence introduced by the government in Jovan Vavic's fraud and bribery case to be unreliable and that prosecutors erred in their argument to jurors about some of the alleged bribe money.

Vavic, who guided USC’s men’s and women’s water polo teams to 16 national championships, was convicted in April after being arrested in March 2019 in the headline-grabbing “Operation Varsity Blues” investigation.

Prosecutors accused Vavic of taking more than $200,000 in bribes to fake athletic credentials and designate college applicants as water polo athletes to get them into USC.

Prosecutors said he also helped recruit others to the scheme pointing to wiretap transcripts in which Vavic called the arrangement a “win-win” situation and where he encouraged a fellow coach with doubts about the scheme to “just do it.”

Prosecutors said the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme — Rick Singer — made payments to Vavic's water polo program and toward his children's private school tuition.

Vavic’s lawyers argued at trial that he was just doing what he could to raise money for his dominant program as athletic officials at the elite Los Angeles school had demanded. They argued he was always acting in the best interests of the school and his team, never lied and never took a bribe.

Under the judge's instructions to the jury, prosecutors had to show that the payments “served the defendants’ interests and harmed the university’s,” the judge wrote.

Yet some of the alleged bribe money went to the water polo program — not Vavic himself — and “there was no evidence in the record to suggest that Vavic was taking USC Water Polo team money for his own benefit,” the judge wrote. Even so, prosecutors argued he was acting contrary to the university's interests in accepting that money, the judge wrote.

“However distasteful, there is nothing inherently illegal about a private institution accepting money in exchange for a student’s admission,” Talwani said. “The government’s argument is further undermined here where there was no suggestion that USC returned the money once the scheme was revealed.”

Vavic's attorney, Stephen Larson, said in an email that the judge's ruling “protects Coach Vavic from a wrongful conviction.”

“In granting a new trial, the Court recognizes what we have long argued — the government’s case is built on the knowingly false statements of admitted fraudster Rick Singer,” he said. “As we have demonstrated and the Court now confirms, there is no evidence that Coach Vavic ever used donations to the USC water polo program for his own benefit.”

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said her office is reviewing all of its options in response to the ruling.

“We are very disappointed in this ruling, which we do not believe is grounded in the facts or the law," she said in an emailed statement. “The jury convicted Mr. Vavic on every single count and we believe they got it right.”

More than 50 people were convicted in the “Operation Varsity Blues” case. They include TV actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, and Loughlin's fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli.

The last defendant linked to the investigation to go to trial was acquitted by jurors on all counts. Another defendant was pardoned by former President Donald Trump and a third defendant got a deal that’s expected to lead to the dismissal of his case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Felicity Huffman
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

833K+
Followers
178K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy