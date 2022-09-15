ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adobe, Arconic fall; Humana, Danaher rise

ABC News
 2 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Adobe Inc., down $62.39 to $309.13.

The software company is buying Figma in a $20 billion deal, and its third-quarter revenue disappointed investors.

Danaher Corp., up 18 cents to $281.91.

The medical device maker's environmental and applied solutions unit will be spun off into an independent company.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $1.26 to $96.40.

The digital payments company said its chief financial officer is taking a leave of absence for health reasons.

Humana Inc., up $38.39 to $497.24.

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Arconic Corp., down $4.24 to $21.24.

The aluminum and metals company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Norfolk Southern Corp., up 82 cents to $238.86.

A tentative labor agreement averted a strike that would have shut down freight railroads.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up 76 cents to $94.88.

The medical device maker received regulatory approval for a device to treat a heart condition.

Hess Corp., down $3.14 to $124.95.

Energy stocks slipped along with U.S. crude oil prices.

