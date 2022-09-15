Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
KSAT 12
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while playing Pokémon at park, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed while playing Pokémon at a park early Saturday morning, police say. At 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset Road for a reported stabbing, said SAPD. The man told police he was playing Pokémon...
A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)
Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
WFAA
Woman seen in viral video swimming in the San Antonio River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — A viral TikTok video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk is getting quite a bit of attention. The video shows the person swimming across the river before coming up on the edge laughing and smiling. The TikTok video, posted by...
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
WFAA
'This world is wicked': Woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
Viral Video Shows Woman Swimming Illegally At River Walk: 'Oh Hell No!!!'
"she definitely ain't from here cuuuuz we know better not to evvvvvvvver"
Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide on San Antonio's Eastside, police say
The couple has two teenage sons.
KSAT 12
King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam
SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
Paranormal Fest returns to San Antonio's Black Swan with booze and boos
Plus food news you might have missed this week.
Sheriff's Office horse gets San Antonio's notorious 'Edgar' haircut
'Change his name to Edgar.'
KENS 5
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
KSAT 12
20 state parks for fall camping within a day’s trip from San Antonio
The fall season starts next week, and soon we’ll be able to go outside without immediately breaking a sweat (fingers crossed). That means it’s time to start planning those fall camping trips if you haven’t already. We’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San...
KSAT 12
‘He stole her from us’: Family of bystander shot at a Hollywood Park restaurant seeks justice
HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – The family of an innocent bystander at a shooting in Hollywood Park shared what she was planning for her future before her untimely death. Alaina Henderson, 27, was visiting San Antonio last weekend to celebrate her new career after graduating from law school in Houston.
KSAT 12
Firefighters respond to fire at North Side office building
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an office building on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning, said SAFD. At around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Basse Road near San Pedro, said SAFD. The...
tpr.org
San Antonio's Southwest Research Institute part of mission to prevent asteroids from striking Earth
The thought of an asteroid striking the earth and wreaking havoc might keep people awake at night. But scientists are working on a way to prevent this from happening by playing a sort of interplanetary game of pool. The idea is to use the kinetic energy of a spacecraft to...
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
Several People Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to San Antonio police, several people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 9000 block of W. Commerce [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
