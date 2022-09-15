ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

The Associated Press

Barstool Sports Continues to Disrupt Media Industry With New Approaches to Live Events, Sports and Entertainment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- 2023 marks the 20th Anniversary of Barstool Sports, Inc. and it will be unveiling a host of new content for its 100+ million fans to celebrate this milestone. Kicking things off, the media juggernaut has announced seven new shows, five new live events and a new NIL marketplace for college athletes and creators to further solidify the company’s creativity, influence and impact on Millennial and Gen Z audiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006138/en/ Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini speaking at the company’s 2023 upfront presentation on Wednesday, September 14 in New York City. Photo credit: Barstool Sports
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result from fight tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will square off for the third and presumably final time tonight as the pair seek a clear conclusion to what has been a controversial rivalry.Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) and “GGG” (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2017, fighting to a controversial split draw when most observers believed that then-unified middleweight champion Golovkin had done enough to claim the victory. Twelve months later in the same venue, the rivals clashed again and produced an instant classic. Again, many felt that GGG had deserved the win, but...
MassLive.com

