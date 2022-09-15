Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will square off for the third and presumably final time tonight as the pair seek a clear conclusion to what has been a controversial rivalry.Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) and “GGG” (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2017, fighting to a controversial split draw when most observers believed that then-unified middleweight champion Golovkin had done enough to claim the victory. Twelve months later in the same venue, the rivals clashed again and produced an instant classic. Again, many felt that GGG had deserved the win, but...

