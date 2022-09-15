ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Cardinal Stadium Attendance History

Louisville Football had it’s lowest (non-COVID) average attendance since the last year of the Steve Kragthorpe era during the 2021 season. Cardinal Stadium was expanded to 60,500 for the 2018 season. Cardinal Stadium opened originally in 1998 as a 42,000 seat stadium. It was expanded for the 1st time before the 2010 season to 55,000.
How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU

Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
247Sports

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
Hannah’s Louisville (9.15.22)

Wilder Park (“But four generations of our family have lived in Smoketown. I wanted to live there, but the prices are astronomical. Gentrification.”) You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed

Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
10 Events You Shouldn’t Miss In Louisville This Month

Every issue, LEO’s staff finds an eclectic collection of events that you should attend over the next two weeks. Here’s our picks from the Sept. 14th issue of LEO Weekly. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16-18 Various locations in Jeffersontown | Free | Times vary. This festival in Jeffersontown has quite...
