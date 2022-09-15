ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Journal Inquirer

Questions linger on pizza assignment

ENFIELD — Board of Education member John Unghire doesn’t think a pizza assignment mistakenly given to an eighth grade health class in January has been satisfactorily addressed and will be asking Superintendent Christopher Drezek questions about it. Board members are required to pose questions to the superintendent through...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)

Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Week 2: Northampton at Westfield (cancelled), Putnam at Commerce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday Night Frenzy took in the action for the Putnam vs. Commerce game. The Northampton at Westfield game was forfeited due to COVID-19 issues in Northampton’s program. It will count as a win for Westfield. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to car accident on Lincoln Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Lincoln Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Holyoke Fire officials ask that drivers avoid the area while they work on scene. Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments, however no other...
HOLYOKE, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Planners OK Inn at Historic Beaver Mill

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Developer and artist Eric Rudd, operating at Cire Corp., is planning to create 13-room inn i the historic Beaver Mill. The inn concept is not far off the artists' residences that had existed in the mill after he and his wife, Barbara, first purchased it, he said.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
