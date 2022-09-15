Read full article on original website
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
Questions linger on pizza assignment
ENFIELD — Board of Education member John Unghire doesn’t think a pizza assignment mistakenly given to an eighth grade health class in January has been satisfactorily addressed and will be asking Superintendent Christopher Drezek questions about it. Board members are required to pose questions to the superintendent through...
North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)
Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
Amherst Regional High School students dismissed early after fires set in bathrooms; no injuries reported
Students were sent home early Thursday from Amherst Regional High School after several small fires were set in bathrooms at the school. According to messages sent to parents by the school superintendent’s office, the fires were “rapidly contained” and nobody was injured. Students at the high school...
Local residents gearing up for the 32nd Springfield Puerto Rican Parade
It's a big weekend for all Latinos in western Massachusetts as they prepare to celebrate the 32nd Annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.
Week 2: Northampton at Westfield (cancelled), Putnam at Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday Night Frenzy took in the action for the Putnam vs. Commerce game. The Northampton at Westfield game was forfeited due to COVID-19 issues in Northampton’s program. It will count as a win for Westfield. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Senator celebrated civics, heroism, cornhole this week (Letters)
I hope everyone’s September is going well, and that all our students are getting back into the swing of things. This time of year is great, especially with the Big E starting this Friday! The Big E is one of my favorite events of the year, and I hope all of you are able to get over to experience it.
Mid-Autumn Festival at the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow
The Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts (CAWM) will be having their Mid-Autumn Festival/Asian Family Day at the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow on Saturday.
Week 2: B.C. High at Springfield Central, South Hadley at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News checked out the action as B.C. High battled Springfield Central and South Hadley and East Longmeadow faced off. Check out the highlights above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Stavros Center hosts hiring event in Springfield
The Stavros Center for Independent living hosted a hiring event Thursday.
Puerto Rican flag raising in Springfield honors Jafet Robles
The first-ever Jafet Robles Advocacy Award was awarded Friday at the 5th annual Jafet Robles Memorial Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony. People Friday night celebrating Robles and the outstanding impact he's had in the community.
Local Indigenous peoples gather to raise a flag in honor of cultural preservation and inclusivity
SPRINGFIELD — Local Indigenous peoples gathered Friday on the steps of City Hall to raise a flag in honor of where their communities have come from and what the future visions are for promoting cultural preservation and inclusivity in the city. “This is an opportunity for my peoples to...
COVID-19 cases in Westfield stayed steady through summer, health director says
WESTFIELD — The city’s director of public health said Wednesday evening that COVID-19 cases in Westfield have remained unusually steady for the entire summer, as his staff is keeping watch to see if the return of the school year leads to a bump in cases. Health Director Joseph...
Holyoke crews respond to car accident on Lincoln Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Lincoln Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Holyoke Fire officials ask that drivers avoid the area while they work on scene. Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments, however no other...
Springfield Civic Center garage demolition begins; facility to make way for new parking, retail space
SPRINGFIELD — Demolition began Friday on the Civic Center Parking Garage in downtown Springfield, the first step toward replacing the 51-year-old facility with a modern $30 million to $40 million parking and retail space adjacent to the MassMutual Center. The garage had been closed for months, and the structure...
Funny Or Mean? Pittsfield City Councilor Sherman Responds To East Street Misspelling Post
A contractor hired by the city made a mistake when they accidentally misspelled the word "school" on the newly paved asphalt on East St. in Pittsfield near PHS. "SCOHOL" is how it was displayed before passersby noticed, some even took pictures and posted them on social media. It's funny, no...
Alex Cotton Memorial Fund hosts 2nd annual cookout in Springfield
The Alex Cotton Memorial Fund held their second annual cookout and motorcycle ride to fight against pancreatic cancer and honor the legacy of Alex Cotton on Saturday.
Massachusetts ID and registration workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico held in Springfield
State Representative Carlos González will be hosting a Massachusetts ID and license workshop for Springfield residents born in Puerto Rico.
North Adams Planners OK Inn at Historic Beaver Mill
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Developer and artist Eric Rudd, operating at Cire Corp., is planning to create 13-room inn i the historic Beaver Mill. The inn concept is not far off the artists' residences that had existed in the mill after he and his wife, Barbara, first purchased it, he said.
