ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Lawsuit alleges Kia, Hyundai cars too easy to steal, leading to spike in thefts

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcXFL_0hx8BPFW00

A Minnesota man recently filed a class action lawsuit alleging Kia and Hyundai cars are too easy to steal, leading to a spike in the theft of the brands. Milwaukee residents have been dealing with a crime spree involving exactly the same brands.

According to Johnson Becker, a law firm in St. Paul, Kia and Hyundai cars do not come with an engine immobilizer, which is a "significant defect" that gives an advantage to car thieves.

"The immobilizer functions to transmit a code to the engine when a key is in the ignition or a key fob is inside the vehicle," Johnson Becker said in a statement Thursday. "Without one, a would-be thief needs only to strip the ignition column; basic tools such as a screwdriver, knife, or USB cord can then be used to start the vehicle."

According to the complaint , the thefts of Hyundai vehicles have risen 584% in St. Paul and Kia's are 13 times more likely to be stolen than previously. The plaintiff's Kia was stolen in August after thieves used a screwdriver to start his car, Johnson Becker says.

Mike Martin, Undersheriff of Ramsey County in Minnesota, says the "design flaw" is to blame for the increase in thefts.

"Despite the auto makers' awareness of this defect, and the resulting rise in thefts, neither Kia nor Hyundai have initiated a recall," Johnson Becker said. "The lawsuit further alleges that Kia and Hyundai are in violation of a Federal Motor Vehicle Standard that require a vehicle cannot be started without a key."

The complaint also states that as of mid-2022, Kia and Hyundai were the most commonly stolen brands in Minneapolis. The rise in crime is not new to the Milwaukee area. Kias and Hyundais accounted for two-thirds of stolen vehicles during the first half of 2021 in Milwaukee, the complaint says. Johnson Becker says due to these trends, all new Kia and Hyundai vehicles are "allegedly outfitted with engine immobilizers."

Despite Milwaukee police reporting a decrease in stolen automobiles this year compared to 2021, police still warned criminals are finding new ways to override steering wheel locks . The locks are given to the owners of Kias and Hyundais in the city. As previously reported , anyone with a Kia from the years 2011 to 2021 or Hyundai from the years 2015 to 2021 is vulnerable.

A majority of these thefts in Milwaukee are hits from the so-called " Kia Boys ." The group consists mostly of teenage boys who steal Hyundais and Kias for joy rides. They often crash the cars or abandon them after they run out of gas or get "too hot" after being reported stolen.

"We have seen them engaged in reckless behavior, especially in groups, you know, the little cliques from about 12 years old to about mid-20s is usually our age range," Sergeant Efrain Cornejo with the Milwaukee Police Department previously told TMJ4 News.

They are known to use a USB cable to manipulate a mechanism that starts the car.

You can read the full lawsuit on Johnson Becker's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

BID looking to pedestrianize Brady Street; how do locals feel?

MILWAUKEE – Brady St. may look a little different if the Brady Street Business Improvement District has their way. The group is looking to eliminate driving to make Brady St. pedestrian-only after recent crime including the hit-and-run attack that killed a man walking across the street as well as the shooting that left 4 people injured.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Metro Market alcohol theft, Menomonee Falls police seek 2

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two men allegedly involved in a Metro Market theft on Thursday, Sept. 15. The alleged theft happened at the store near Appleton and County Line around 8:30 p.m. A suspect stole $439.99 worth of alcohol and clothing items.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Bring Me The News

Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash

A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Cars
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Cars
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 arrested in middle of attempting to steal catalytic converter

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Law enforcement leaders say catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major problem across the Twin Cities.Early Friday morning, Brooklyn Park Police say they arrested two more men who were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter in a business park. "They were actually cutting the catalytic converters off when the officers rolled up," said Inspector Elliot Faust.Faust said the two men were taken into custody and could face multiple felony charges. He said it's another example of a concerning trend.  So far this year in Brooklyn Park there have been 305 cases of catalytic converter thefts,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Kia#Automobile#Thefts#Vehicles#Undersheriff
CBS Minnesota

Video captures smash-and-grab at Minneapolis gas station

MINNEAPOLIS – A chaotic crime was caught on camera early Tuesday morning.Security footage from a Minneapolis gas station shows nearly every moment of a destructive smash-and-grab.A blue Toyota acted as a battering ram, busting through the locked doors of 36 Lyn Refuel Station.Multiple security cameras show two people in hoodies taking merchandise back to the car.McCrae Olson, a longtime employee, says it was all tobacco and CBD products."Luckily no one got hurt," Olson said. "That's obviously my first concern, but when I saw that, I just immediately thought, 'Must be dumb kids being kids again.'"Olson believes they are teenagers based...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police chase, Somers crash; reckless driver wanted

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shorty before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street. Officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say it...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Latest "safe summer" operation hit by Minneapolis Police recovers 13 firearms, 13K fentanyl pills

MINNEAPOLIS -- A task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers is sharing results of its Operation Safe Summer initiative. From gun violence to drug sales, carjackings and gang turf battles, the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative launched a summer safety project designed to bring safety back to the streets.The latest operation hit a parking lot near West Broadway and Lyndale, known for open air drug dealing.The detail recovered 13 firearms including two with auto sears - or "switches" - that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one. Five stolen vehicles were recovered, two of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
wtmj.com

Milwaukee woman sentenced for hiding baby’s death in 2009

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman convicted of hiding the death of her newborn baby more than a dozen years ago has been sentenced to six months in jail. but can avoid prison time if she completes terms of her probation. A judge on Friday ordered 46-year-old Karin Luttinen must serve three years of probation, during which time she must spend time in a Dodge County jail and perform 60 hours of community service. Luttinen can avert an 18-month prison term if she follows those instructions. The complaint in the “Baby Theresa” case says Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bathtub in April 2009. She put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside of the town of Theresa.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WINONA, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- After two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, one person was injured in another shooting in the afternoon.Police say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 p.m. A man in his early 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a hospital.Officials believe that a lone shooter fired their weapon. They have not made any arrests. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy