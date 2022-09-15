ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

‘Evacuate, you sickos’: Westfield woman charged with hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender youth care

By Stephanie Barry
 2 days ago
Westfield woman released after allegedly leveling bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON — Westfield resident Catherine Leavy on Friday was released from a federal lock-up after allegedly calling in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital. Leavy, 37, was arrested by FBI agents at her home on Thursday, charged with one count of making a telephonic bomb threat. The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of five years upon conviction, plus up to a $250,000 fine. Leavy was allegedly among dozens of hostile callers and emailers threatening staff and the hospital generally over providing healthcare to transgender children.
WESTFIELD, MA
Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30. Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that...
WESTFIELD, MA
