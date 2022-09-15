‘Evacuate, you sickos’: Westfield woman charged with hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender youth care

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Westfield woman released after allegedly leveling bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON — Westfield resident Catherine Leavy on Friday was released from a federal lock-up after allegedly calling in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital. Leavy, 37, was arrested by FBI agents at her home on Thursday, charged with one count of making a telephonic bomb threat. The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of five years upon conviction, plus up to a $250,000 fine. Leavy was allegedly among dozens of hostile callers and emailers threatening staff and the hospital generally over providing healthcare to transgender children.
Westfield woman accused of Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat due in court Friday
A Westfield woman accused of phoning in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital, as its clinic caring for transgender young people faced a torrent of threats and abuse, will appear in a federal court in Boston on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday at her Westfield...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30. Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that...
‘Suspicious item’ found Friday at Norwell business investigated by Mass. State Police Bomb Squad
Police in Norwell responded to a report of a “suspicious item” found on the property of a business on Accord Park Drive Friday morning. An employee at a business, which was not named, on Accord Park Drive noticed the item Friday morning and called 911, the Norwell Police Department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘A deplorable assault’: Aiyoub Alsallak accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one on MBTA platform
A Boston man accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one was arraigned Friday in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges, officials said. Aiyoub Aslsallak, 29, was charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Woman charged with bomb threat against children’s hospital
Federal authorities on Thursday arrested a woman accused of calling in a fake bomb threat at Boston Children's Hospital, where doctors and staffers have been facing harassment and threats of violence over its surgical program for transgender youths.
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
Police in Worcester investigating Country Club Boulevard shooting that left 1 injured
Police in Worcester are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one, officials said. Around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Country Club Boulevard address for a report of a shooting, the Worcester Police Department said. Officers located a male shooting victim in the rear of the address with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
29-Year-Old Boston Man Charged In Homophobic Beating At MBTA Station: DA
A 29-year-old Boston man faces civil rights and assault charges after authorities said he attacked a caused a man head injuries during a beating earlier this month at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak is accused of shouting homophobic slurs at two men at Andrew Station platform on Sept. 5 just...
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
Union: Guard at Shirley prison attacked by inmate ‘improving ever so slightly’
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley is slowly recovering from an attack by an inmate last month. According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU), Matthew Tidman is still on life support. The attack occurred while Tidman, a Central Massachusetts resident, was on duty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our sons, our daughters': Hundreds fill Institute Park for walk to raise awareness on issue of substance abuse
WORCESTER, Mass. - A local nonprofit is looking to break the stigma surrounding substance abuse and the recovery process. Hundreds lacing up their walking shoes for Yes to Recovery's walk Saturday morning at Institute Park. The group was founded by people with first-hand knowledge of the needs of those suffering with substance use disorders. Its mission is to help support drug awareness programs, while also shedding light on the issue to the general public.
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Register Citizen
Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home
A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges
Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0