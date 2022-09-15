ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Things to do in L.A. this weekend: The Lumineers headline Beachlife Ranch Fest, Jhené Aiko performs at The Greek, and more

By Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCeS1_0hx8BC1J00

Enjoy the last official weekend of summer by taking in some good country music by the beach, having some family fun at the Getty, sing-a-long to a Hollywood classic and more.

BeachLife Ranch Festival

The Lumineers, Hall & Oates, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlisle and Wilco headline the three-day festival in Redondo Beach. It all starts Sept. 16 and runs until Sept. 18. For tickets and more, head here .

Gymshark 10th Anniversary at Muscle Beach

British fitness apparel and accessories brand Gymsharl will host a community lifting event at Muscle Beach i Venice Beach. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jhené Aiko

The R&B/soul singer performs at the Greek Theatre on Sept.16. Showtime is at 8 p.m., head here for tickets.

SHEIN X Art Discovery Project

Popular online retailer SHEIN is honoring local Latinx artists and designers with a block party on Sept. 17 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 10827 Main Street in El Monte. There will be a sample sale on-site featuring items from local Latinx designers, SHEIN will be unveiling exclusive murals painted by five local Latinx artists, including Ali Gonzalez, Marisabel Bazan, Sergio Robleto, Teddy Kelly, and Yai.

Getty 25 Family Festival

The Getty has celebrated its 25th anniversary in 10 neighborhoods across L.A. County. The free family-friendly festivities take place at the Getty Center and include live music and dance along with interactive art workshops inspired by the communities of Crenshaw, Inglewood, Koreatown, Lincoln Heights/East LA, Long Beach, Pacoima, Reseda, San Gabriel Valley, Watts and Wilmington. Head here for more information.

South Alabama at UCLA

UCLA football hosts South Alabama, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Rose Bowl Stadium. Get your tickets here .

Fresno State at USC

The Trojans host the Bulldogs on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Head here for tickets.

‘Sound of Music’ Sing-A-Long

On Sept. 17, the Hollywood Bowl will host the “Sound of Music” sing-a-long. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-show costume contest at 6 p.m. Head here for tickets.

Wiggle, Waggle Walk & Run

Join KTLA for Pasadena Humane’s annual Wiggle, Waggle Walk & Run on Sept. 18 at Brookside Park in Pasadena. Register here .

East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival

Check out the nation’s largest and oldest Latin parade. It takes place on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. The grand marshals are Dodgers legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela and Katya Echazarreta, who was the first-ever Mexican-born woman to fly into space. The route starts at Cesar Chavez and Mednik avenues and ends at Cesar Chavez and Gage avenues.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

The L.A. Rams host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 18. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m., head here for tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Two Feet talks new album ahead of L.A. show

Rising singer-songwriter and producer Two Feet joined us live via Skype ahead of his L.A. show at The Wilten to discuss his latest album “Shape & Form.” The “I Feel Like I’m Drowning” singer shared with Lu Parker and Glen Walker the inspiration behind his stage name and some of his musical influences. And just […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

5 ways to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Los Angeles

Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Southern California is a celebration like no other. Events are scheduled across the Southland to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1821. Mexican Independence Day Festival 2022 The festival takes place Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Steel Craft in Bellflower. Guests can enjoy “a night full […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crenshaw, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Venice, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Reseda, CA
City
Redondo Beach, CA
foxla.com

DJ violently attacked while walking home from an event in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - A local DJ was viciously attacked while walking home after a gig in Hollywood. 36-year-old Kyle Guy, also known as Verbs, was walking in the early morning hours of August 27 near the corner of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard when he was attacked. He told FOX 11...
thesource.com

Ice-T Says He’ll No Longer Explain L.A.’s Gang Culture Following PnB Rock’s Murder, “It’s Not A Game… At All”

Many fans and artists alike flooded social media yesterday after hearing of PnB Rock’s untimely murder at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA. His murder also sparked a conversation amongst L.A. natives about gang culture in L.A. and how artists who aren’t from the city need to move differently when they come out here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
johnnyjet.com

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Fernando Valenzuela
KTLA

PnB Rock’s stolen chain could help lead police to his killer

Police are still working to track down the person responsible for killing rapper PnB Rock at a South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, but they’re hopeful that the musician’s distinctive diamond-encrusted chain might help. Now the Los Angeles Police Department is on the hunt for that custom chain and any other jewelry that may have […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Volunteers to clean up California’s beaches Saturday

Thousands of volunteers will comb the beaches of California Saturday to clean up trash as part of Coastal Cleanup Day. The event, which is organized by the California Coastal Commission, includes events from the southernmost point in the state, Imperial Beach, to the very top, in Smith River. There are dozens of clean-ups organized in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

4 people shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time. No suspect information has been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Falcons#Fitness#Venice Beach#Art#Localevent#Greek#British#Showtime#Crensha
KTLA

Student overdoses highlight a broader issue in Los Angeles, nationwide

One student died and another was hospitalized after police say they overdosed on the campus of Bernstein High School in Hollywood late Tuesday. Officers responded to the school, located in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place, around 9 p.m. after a parent found his missing stepdaughter there and she appeared to have overdosed but […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found in burned remains of travel trailer in Sun Valley

Firefighters found the body of a man in the charred remnants of a travel trailer that went up in flames in Sun Valley Saturday morning. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 8200 block of Vantage Avenue in Sun Valley around 4:35 a.m. for a report of a trailer that was on fire. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
KTLA

1 dead, 2 wounded in Bell shooting

One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in the City of Bell, southeast of downtown Los Angeles, early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. outside a home in the 6900 block of Chanslor Avenue. Officers told KTLA that a 44-year-old woman and two 46-year-old men were shot by a […]
BELL, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
CBS LA

2 killed in crash over the side of Angeles Crest Highway

Two people died Friday in a crash that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.The crash was reported at 9 a.m. at mile marker 47 on Angeles Crest Highway. The red, two-door vehicle sustained heavy damage after going over the side of the road about 20 feet down.One person was initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle. About an hour later, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed two people were confirmed dead at the scene.Firefighters and forest officials are on the scene to recover the vehicle.It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash occurred on a very curvy stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway in steep terrain.
KTLA

KTLA

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy