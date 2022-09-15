Things to do in L.A. this weekend: The Lumineers headline Beachlife Ranch Fest, Jhené Aiko performs at The Greek, and more

Enjoy the last official weekend of summer by taking in some good country music by the beach, having some family fun at the Getty, sing-a-long to a Hollywood classic and more.

BeachLife Ranch Festival

The Lumineers, Hall & Oates, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlisle and Wilco headline the three-day festival in Redondo Beach. It all starts Sept. 16 and runs until Sept. 18. For tickets and more, head here .

Gymshark 10th Anniversary at Muscle Beach

British fitness apparel and accessories brand Gymsharl will host a community lifting event at Muscle Beach i Venice Beach. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jhené Aiko

The R&B/soul singer performs at the Greek Theatre on Sept.16. Showtime is at 8 p.m., head here for tickets.

SHEIN X Art Discovery Project

Popular online retailer SHEIN is honoring local Latinx artists and designers with a block party on Sept. 17 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 10827 Main Street in El Monte. There will be a sample sale on-site featuring items from local Latinx designers, SHEIN will be unveiling exclusive murals painted by five local Latinx artists, including Ali Gonzalez, Marisabel Bazan, Sergio Robleto, Teddy Kelly, and Yai.

Getty 25 Family Festival

The Getty has celebrated its 25th anniversary in 10 neighborhoods across L.A. County. The free family-friendly festivities take place at the Getty Center and include live music and dance along with interactive art workshops inspired by the communities of Crenshaw, Inglewood, Koreatown, Lincoln Heights/East LA, Long Beach, Pacoima, Reseda, San Gabriel Valley, Watts and Wilmington. Head here for more information.

South Alabama at UCLA

UCLA football hosts South Alabama, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Rose Bowl Stadium. Get your tickets here .

Fresno State at USC

The Trojans host the Bulldogs on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Head here for tickets.

‘Sound of Music’ Sing-A-Long

On Sept. 17, the Hollywood Bowl will host the “Sound of Music” sing-a-long. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-show costume contest at 6 p.m. Head here for tickets.

Wiggle, Waggle Walk & Run

Join KTLA for Pasadena Humane’s annual Wiggle, Waggle Walk & Run on Sept. 18 at Brookside Park in Pasadena. Register here .

East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival

Check out the nation’s largest and oldest Latin parade. It takes place on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. The grand marshals are Dodgers legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela and Katya Echazarreta, who was the first-ever Mexican-born woman to fly into space. The route starts at Cesar Chavez and Mednik avenues and ends at Cesar Chavez and Gage avenues.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

The L.A. Rams host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 18. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m., head here for tickets.

