North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)

Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
Briefings: Click-Bruce Slides into Ward 5 Seat in Springfield Electoral First…

SPRINGFIELD—In the first special City Council election in Springfield’s modern history, mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce has prevailed over retired labor leader Ed Collins. Three months ago, then-Ward 5 Councilor Marcus Williams resigned. Yet, rather than the rump of the Council filling the vacancy, city officials discovered Beacon Hill authorized the city to fill it via election.
Greenfield Police Chief And Lieutenant Recertification Pending

(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh and Lieutenant Todd Dodge’s recertification status is pending. After the criminal justice reform acts passed in 2020, the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, commission was formed for the purpose of certifying and rectifying Massachusetts police officers. Officers with...
Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
Law Firm Will Write the Next Chapter in History of the Alexander House

Amy Royal first started taking notice of the Alexander House in Springfield when she was a high-school student at nearby MacDuffie, and soon became taken in by its beauty, 200 years of history, and place in the city. Later, she started viewing the property in a different light — as a potential home for her growing law firm. Earlier this year, that dream came true.
