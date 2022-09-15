Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Lavar Click-Bruce sworn in to Springfield City Council
Lavar Click-Bruce was sworn in to Springfield City Council Thursday after defeating his opponent in a Ward 5 special election Tuesday.
Westfield patrol officers’ union says renegotiation talks are at an impasse
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)
Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmasspi.com
Briefings: Click-Bruce Slides into Ward 5 Seat in Springfield Electoral First…
SPRINGFIELD—In the first special City Council election in Springfield’s modern history, mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce has prevailed over retired labor leader Ed Collins. Three months ago, then-Ward 5 Councilor Marcus Williams resigned. Yet, rather than the rump of the Council filling the vacancy, city officials discovered Beacon Hill authorized the city to fill it via election.
Senator celebrated civics, heroism, cornhole this week (Letters)
I hope everyone’s September is going well, and that all our students are getting back into the swing of things. This time of year is great, especially with the Big E starting this Friday! The Big E is one of my favorite events of the year, and I hope all of you are able to get over to experience it.
Local Indigenous peoples gather to raise a flag in honor of cultural preservation and inclusivity
SPRINGFIELD — Local Indigenous peoples gathered Friday on the steps of City Hall to raise a flag in honor of where their communities have come from and what the future visions are for promoting cultural preservation and inclusivity in the city. “This is an opportunity for my peoples to...
Southwick Select Board appointments again accused of violating meeting law
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board has received multiple Open Meeting Law complaints recently, largely centered around the board’s appointment and reappointment process for town boards and committees. The three complaints are from Jeffrey Neece, Burt Hansen, and Angelina Simone. The Westfield News has obtained the complaint from Simone,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Funny Or Mean? Pittsfield City Councilor Sherman Responds To East Street Misspelling Post
A contractor hired by the city made a mistake when they accidentally misspelled the word "school" on the newly paved asphalt on East St. in Pittsfield near PHS. "SCOHOL" is how it was displayed before passersby noticed, some even took pictures and posted them on social media. It's funny, no...
“Project Rescue” initiative set up on Temple Street in Springfield
Local leaders came together in Springfield on Friday to continue the struggle against addiction, homelessness and mental health issues in the city.
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Police Chief And Lieutenant Recertification Pending
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh and Lieutenant Todd Dodge’s recertification status is pending. After the criminal justice reform acts passed in 2020, the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, commission was formed for the purpose of certifying and rectifying Massachusetts police officers. Officers with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID-19 cases in Westfield stayed steady through summer, health director says
WESTFIELD — The city’s director of public health said Wednesday evening that COVID-19 cases in Westfield have remained unusually steady for the entire summer, as his staff is keeping watch to see if the return of the school year leads to a bump in cases. Health Director Joseph...
Puerto Rican flag raising in Springfield honors Jafet Robles
The first-ever Jafet Robles Advocacy Award was awarded Friday at the 5th annual Jafet Robles Memorial Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony. People Friday night celebrating Robles and the outstanding impact he's had in the community.
Southwick subcommittee splits on allowing, regulating Airbnb-style rentals
SOUTHWICK — The Planning Board’s Short Term Rental Subcommittee split Tuesday evening on whether to recommend a draft of their proposed bylaw to formally permit and regulate Airbnb-style rentals in Southwick. The committee voted 3-3, with Randy Brown, Doug Moglin and Rhett Bannish in favor of recommending it...
westernmassnews.com
Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
businesswest.com
Law Firm Will Write the Next Chapter in History of the Alexander House
Amy Royal first started taking notice of the Alexander House in Springfield when she was a high-school student at nearby MacDuffie, and soon became taken in by its beauty, 200 years of history, and place in the city. Later, she started viewing the property in a different light — as a potential home for her growing law firm. Earlier this year, that dream came true.
Race to Recovery benefits addiction treatment at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
HOLYOKE — More than 80 runners took to the trails around the Ashley Reservoir on Saturday morning to compete in the fourth annual Run for Recovery — a 5K road race to benefit addiction recovery programs at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. “The main idea is to bring...
Stavros Center hosts hiring event in Springfield
The Stavros Center for Independent living hosted a hiring event Thursday.
Springfield Civic Center garage demolition begins; facility to make way for new parking, retail space
SPRINGFIELD — Demolition began Friday on the Civic Center Parking Garage in downtown Springfield, the first step toward replacing the 51-year-old facility with a modern $30 million to $40 million parking and retail space adjacent to the MassMutual Center. The garage had been closed for months, and the structure...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2