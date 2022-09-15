Autumn is in the air and to help visitors plan their trips, Georgia State Parks has launched Leaf Watch 2022. Leaf Watch helps visitors research trails and fall events, book cabins and read safe hiking tips. It will also track fall color as it moves across the state. Travel tips and seasonal information is available at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch. […] The post Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO