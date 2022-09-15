ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 20

Kim Orser
4d ago

I saw one years ago on 301 in Wayne County that had been killed by a vehicle. of course, dnr disputes that! I've lived in south Fl and have seen them many times in the savannahs behind our house. I know exactly what I saw.

Reply(4)
4
Moderate person
4d ago

don't rich jerks by these as pets then let them go when they can't take care of them anymore but don't want to get into trouble for having them either?

Reply
4
Jefferson Maxwell
4d ago

I know for SURE , that I have seen two big cats here behind my house, in South Seminole County, GA ! Wasn't a Bobcat Either !

Reply
2
Related
valdostatoday.com

Georgians want protection for Okefenokee

ATLANTA – A poll shows the majority of Georgians want action taken to protect the Okefenokee from mining proposals. Majority of Georgians Say Governor Should Immediately Protect the Okefenokee from Risky Mining. Clergy, scientists, local governments, and elected officials have spoken out for protecting the Okefenokee swamp from risky...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022

(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Liberty County, GA
City
Statesboro, GA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Liberty County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Government
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips

Autumn is in the air and to help visitors plan their trips, Georgia State Parks has launched Leaf Watch 2022. Leaf Watch helps visitors research trails and fall events, book cabins and read safe hiking tips. It will also track fall color as it moves across the state. Travel tips and seasonal information is available at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch. […] The post Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Cat#Florida Panthers#Sightings#Dnr#The Coastal Empire#Midway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
cobbcountycourier.com

Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
ATLANTA, GA
beckersspine.com

Georgia pain practice reports data breach affecting 39,000+

The Physicians’ Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia in Rome notified patients of a data breach affecting 39,765 people, law firm Console and Associates wrote on JD Supra on Sept. 16. The practice learned about the breach July 11 and notified patients Sept. 2, the report said. The breach...
ROME, GA
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy