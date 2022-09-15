Read full article on original website
Kim Orser
4d ago
I saw one years ago on 301 in Wayne County that had been killed by a vehicle. of course, dnr disputes that! I've lived in south Fl and have seen them many times in the savannahs behind our house. I know exactly what I saw.
4
Moderate person
4d ago
don't rich jerks by these as pets then let them go when they can't take care of them anymore but don't want to get into trouble for having them either?
4
Jefferson Maxwell
4d ago
I know for SURE , that I have seen two big cats here behind my house, in South Seminole County, GA ! Wasn't a Bobcat Either !
2
valdostatoday.com
Georgians want protection for Okefenokee
ATLANTA – A poll shows the majority of Georgians want action taken to protect the Okefenokee from mining proposals. Majority of Georgians Say Governor Should Immediately Protect the Okefenokee from Risky Mining. Clergy, scientists, local governments, and elected officials have spoken out for protecting the Okefenokee swamp from risky...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 12-18)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'God put a purpose in me': Robins Air Force vet advocates for suicide prevention after nearly taking his own life. A disabled Air Force veteran says a year ago, he nearly took his own life, and it's because of his trauma and resilience he created a nonprofit to advocate for mental health treatment and suicide prevention.
Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022
(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips
Autumn is in the air and to help visitors plan their trips, Georgia State Parks has launched Leaf Watch 2022. Leaf Watch helps visitors research trails and fall events, book cabins and read safe hiking tips. It will also track fall color as it moves across the state. Travel tips and seasonal information is available at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch. […] The post Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Georgia election probe proves the importance of state leaders in preserving democracy
Almost every week, we seem to learn about a new tentacle of the brazen attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, especially in Georgia. The latest surfaced in rural Coffee County. Surveillance video obtained by CNN shows a Republican county official escorting two Trump-connected operatives into the local election office on Jan. 7, 2021.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Walker downplays debate with Warnock: ‘I’m not that smart’
Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker (R) downplayed himself ahead of his debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) next month, saying “I’m not that smart” — comments that his campaign argued were sarcasm. After some haggling between the two campaigns, the candidates announced last week that Warnock...
Republican candidate Chris West makes campaign stop in Central Georgia
ROBERTA, Ga. — The Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Second Congressional District hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia, making a stop in Crawford County. Chris West, the man opposing long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop, made a stop last week in Roberta at the Crawford County Young Farmers meeting. Bishop...
Georgia DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top | Jay Bookman
Never before have we witnessed a serious, multi-pronged attempt to halt the peaceful transfer of presidential power. The post Georgia DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top | Jay Bookman appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Location for Walker, Warnock debate in Savannah announced
Savannah's District Live at Plant Riverside music venue will be the site for the Georgia Senatorial Debate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker.
cobbcountycourier.com
Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
beckersspine.com
Georgia pain practice reports data breach affecting 39,000+
The Physicians’ Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia in Rome notified patients of a data breach affecting 39,765 people, law firm Console and Associates wrote on JD Supra on Sept. 16. The practice learned about the breach July 11 and notified patients Sept. 2, the report said. The breach...
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
weisradio.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares Emergency in Chattooga County Following Recent Flooding
After the Labor Day Weekend flooding – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared has declared an emergency in Chattooga County. That declaration opens the door for the state to provide assistance to Chattooga County Public Works for repair to roadways and bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) – provided...
Don’t break out the sweaters yet: Ga. sheriff issues ‘scam warning’ for false fall
ATLANTA — We know you’ve been enjoying the cool temperatures with your long sleeves and boots but don’t fall for it. It’s Mother Nature’s trick and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn people. We have all been victims of this horrible weather...
Georgia libraries celebrate First Amendment during Banned Books Week
Banned Books Week begins today, spotlighting current and past efforts to censor books in public libraries and schools and celebrating the first amendment rights of Americans to read those books. In Cobb County, the library system will be giving students an opportunity to explore books that are banned. Cobb County...
Albany Herald
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
