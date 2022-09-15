The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are both looking for their first win of the season when they match up at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. While the experts see the Colts as road favorites and the Vegas line has Indy coming away with a win, we all know this game is far from decided. The Colts are likely the better team on paper, but it hasn’t mattered for the last seven trips down to Duval County.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO