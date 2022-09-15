Read full article on original website
How on earth is Tom Brady going to make it through the rest of this season?
Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.
Cowboys BREAKING: Cooper Rush Moves, Rookie DT John Ridgeway Cut; Bengals Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Dallas Cowboys host Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as both teams hope to improve after Week 1 losses.
NFL fans all say same thing as Trevor Lawrence gives cringy pre-match speech to Jaguars teammates before defeat
JACKSONVILLE Jaguars fans have slammed quarterback Trevor Lawrence's "lame" pre-match hype speech last weekend. The 2021 No1 overall pick, 22, was unable to get his Jaguars side off to the perfect start as they crashed to a 28-22 defeat to Washington Commanders. Lawrence threw 45 times on Sunday, completing 24...
Locked On Colts: Can Team Overcome Inner Demons in Jacksonville?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, a crossover episode with Locked On Jaguars examines the biggest storylines, key matchups, and score predictions for Sunday's game.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.
Colts vs. Jaguars: Staff picks and predictions for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are both looking for their first win of the season when they match up at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. While the experts see the Colts as road favorites and the Vegas line has Indy coming away with a win, we all know this game is far from decided. The Colts are likely the better team on paper, but it hasn’t mattered for the last seven trips down to Duval County.
Can Armani Rogers become a future star for the Commanders?
The Washington Commanders are sporting a 1-0 record as they prepare for the next game. One player looks to build on his first game in a team uniform and he could be destined for great things. It’s nice to spend a full week talking about a Washington Commanders undefeated record,...
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
How does the Jaguar Report staff see Sunday's game against the Colts playing out?
Justin Watson catches 41-yard TD to draw Chiefs to within 17-14
Patrick Mahomes threw back-to-back interceptions on the Chiefs’ first possession of the second half. The first was negated by offsetting penalties. The second was overturned by replay as the ball touched the ground before Asante Samuel could secure it for the pick. It was two chances too many. Mahomes...
