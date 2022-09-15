Read full article on original website
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
A website ranked what Illinois is Best at and Worst at in the US
What does Illinois do better than any other state in the US? And What does Illinois do worst than any other state in the US? One website set out to answer these questions, and in my opinion, they came up with some decent answers. The website rd.com, Readers Digest, set...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Underbrinks Named One of the Top 5 Small Town Illinois Bakeries
The fact that we have so many great local bakeries is no secret to those of us that grew up in the Quincy/Hannibal area. However, it's still awesome when one of them gets some national recognition which is what just happened for one Quincy bakery. Only In Your State just...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Here’s how long it could take before you get Illinois income, property tax rebates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois property and income tax rebates began rolling out out last week, but Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza says it could still take a little while before residents start receiving their checks. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year’s budget. The […]
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding, as well as wind and hail […]
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
ourquadcities.com
GOP Illinois governor candidate to stop in Silvis
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, hoping to unseat incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker in November, is taking his bus tour to the QC on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bailey and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, will be at Anchor Lumber, 1505 1st Ave., Silvis, at 1 p.m. Tuesday. For more information on Bailey’s campaign, click HERE.
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
What is your favorite comfort food? If it's a nice, tasty pizza then you have come to the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing pizza spots in Illinois. All of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high quality ingredients. Also, all of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. With that being said, if you haven't visited these pizza places in Illinois, you should definitely do something about that, especially if you want to see what real pizza should taste like. While Italy is just a flight or two away, flying for that long just to enjoy some traditional pizza is not worth it. Or is it? I'll let you decide.
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
