ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

Comments / 4

Related
foxsanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
SCHERTZ, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Schertz, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Schertz, TX
Schertz, TX
Accidents
KSAT 12

Firefighters respond to fire at North Side office building

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an office building on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning, said SAFD. At around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Basse Road near San Pedro, said SAFD. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Rig#Accident
Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows truck hit by train in Texas

SCHERTZ, Texas — Surveillance video shows the moment a big rig stopped on the tracks and was hit by a train. The video, posted to Facebook by an employee of a nearby business, shows the truck, which appears to be carrying cars in its trailer, stopping on the train tracks. Moments after it stops, the gate arms begin to lower and a train begins to sound its horn. The train eventually smashes into the truck, pushing it out of view.
SCHERTZ, TX
KSAT 12

Fire crews respond to West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews were called out to a house fire on the city’s West Side late Thursday night. The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge, not far from Ingram Road. Firefighters said when the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy