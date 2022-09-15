Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Five-vehicle crash causes delays on I-35 North in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS – Authorities are working to clear the scene of a five-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized and has traffic backed up in the area, according to New Braunfels police. The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of I-35 North, in the northbound lanes, though...
Semi-truck hit by freight train in Schertz, shuts down crossing for days
The collision happened on Thursday afternoon.
Delays expected on I-35 due to major accident
SAN ANTONIO — A five vehicle crash on I-35 North has closed two lanes of the interstate and is causing major traffic delays, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of I-35 North located north of Highway 46. Crews estimate an hour...
foxsanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
KSAT 12
Driver rescued after rolling vehicle over multiple times on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rescued from her car after it rolled over multiple times in a crash on the Northeast Side on Friday morning. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on East Evans Road west of Green Mountain Road. The woman told KSAT that her car started...
KSAT 12
Firefighters respond to fire at North Side office building
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an office building on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning, said SAFD. At around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Basse Road near San Pedro, said SAFD. The...
6 taken to hospital after driver falls asleep behind wheel and hits 4 cars, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Six people including some high schoolers were sent to the hospital after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and caused a four-car crash near Culebra and Ranch View Friday morning. Bexar County Sheriff's said the driver of a black pickup feel asleep on the way...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
Video shows truck hit by train in Texas
SCHERTZ, Texas — Surveillance video shows the moment a big rig stopped on the tracks and was hit by a train. The video, posted to Facebook by an employee of a nearby business, shows the truck, which appears to be carrying cars in its trailer, stopping on the train tracks. Moments after it stops, the gate arms begin to lower and a train begins to sound its horn. The train eventually smashes into the truck, pushing it out of view.
Several People Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to San Antonio police, several people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 9000 block of W. Commerce [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KSAT 12
Fire crews respond to West Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews were called out to a house fire on the city’s West Side late Thursday night. The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge, not far from Ingram Road. Firefighters said when the...
KSAT 12
Three-vehicle crash on West Side leaves several people hospitalized, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are injured and hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of W. Commerce Street, near S. Callaghan and Tom Slick Avenue. Police said three...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in southwest Travis County on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox7austin.com
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after road-rage shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the West Side that stemmed from a road-rage incident, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the 6200 block of West Commerce around 2 p.m. Friday and found a man...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man shot in both legs during road rage altercation on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital after road rage argument turned into a shooting early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to an apartment in the 9800 block of Camino Villa, not far from Braun Road and Loop 1604 after a receiving word of a person wounded.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed in neck during altercation inside West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another is on the run after an altercation turned into a stabbing at a West Side apartment early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of...
foxsanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home ends peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home ended on Thursday night. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, a neighbor called the police after 28-year-old Baldemar...
