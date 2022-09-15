ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 1PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 1PM” game were:

7-2-6-1

(seven, two, six, one)

Community Policy