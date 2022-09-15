ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Spun

Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Has Died At 70

On Friday, the New England Patriots confirmed the passing of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. He was 70 years old. "The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said in an official statement. Jordan, a former seventh-round pick from...
CNET

Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Chargers vs. Chiefs Tonight on Prime Video or Twitch

The first week of the NFL season is in the books. The best performance of the first week belongs to the Chiefs, who looked dominant against the Cardinals as Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and didn't seem to miss a beat without Tyreek Hill. The Chargers kept pace in the AFC West by knocking off the Raiders, with Justin Herbert tossing three touchdowns. With two of the best QBs in the game, the Chiefs and Chargers can score points in bunches. They meet on Thursday Night Football on Amazon's Prime Video in what looks to be the best matchup of the entire week 2 slate.
Anthony Becht
FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
