Jeff Bezos hangs with Roger Goodell, other NFL royalty in Amazon's Thursday Night Football debut
Amazon's first Thursday Night Football broadcast turned out to be an awesome game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jeff Bezos was taking it all in. The founder of the company traveled to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for the game,...
Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Has Died At 70
On Friday, the New England Patriots confirmed the passing of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. He was 70 years old. "The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said in an official statement. Jordan, a former seventh-round pick from...
CNET
Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Chargers vs. Chiefs Tonight on Prime Video or Twitch
The first week of the NFL season is in the books. The best performance of the first week belongs to the Chiefs, who looked dominant against the Cardinals as Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and didn't seem to miss a beat without Tyreek Hill. The Chargers kept pace in the AFC West by knocking off the Raiders, with Justin Herbert tossing three touchdowns. With two of the best QBs in the game, the Chiefs and Chargers can score points in bunches. They meet on Thursday Night Football on Amazon's Prime Video in what looks to be the best matchup of the entire week 2 slate.
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
FOX Sports
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Why Chiefs' midfield, end zone logos in Arrowhead Stadium for Chargers Thursday night game look like they're from 1972
If you’re watching Thursday night’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game — airing on Amazon Prime, by the way, as are almost all the rest of the Thursday NFL games in 2022 — and seeing some very old-fashioned looking logos on the field … you’re not alone.
Broncos vs. Texans broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (0-1) are set to host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC showdown will be broadcast on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
WATCH: Broncos vs. Texans preview from NFL.com
The Denver Broncos (0-1) will host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Check out the league’s preview of the game in the above video, courtesy of NFL.com.
