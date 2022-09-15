The first week of the NFL season is in the books. The best performance of the first week belongs to the Chiefs, who looked dominant against the Cardinals as Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and didn't seem to miss a beat without Tyreek Hill. The Chargers kept pace in the AFC West by knocking off the Raiders, with Justin Herbert tossing three touchdowns. With two of the best QBs in the game, the Chiefs and Chargers can score points in bunches. They meet on Thursday Night Football on Amazon's Prime Video in what looks to be the best matchup of the entire week 2 slate.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO