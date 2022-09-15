Read full article on original website
County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
Winston-Salem universities partner to get more teachers in the classroom
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several universities in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area have partnered for a new program to recruit, prepare and retain teachers in high need schools. WS-TEACH (Winston-Salem Teachers for Equity Achievement, Community and Humanity) is a collaborative project between Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), Wake Forest University, Salem College,...
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
Students, parents involved in middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
'Zero-tolerance' policy against violence issued in Alamance-Burlington Schools
BURLINGTON, N.C. — This school year, there have been three separate threats of school violence in the Alamance-Burlington School System. This prompted the district to take to social media, sharing that they will not stand for threats of violence. Superintendent, Dr. Dain Butler is new to the district this...
wfdd.org
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to use virtual instructors in light of teacher vacancies
Since the end of August, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district has filled more than half of its classroom vacancies. But as of Tuesday night, there are still about 37 open positions in classrooms, as well as 38 for teacher assistants. Chief Human Resources Officer Leslie Alexander says there are 13...
alamancenews.com
State rejects application to open a fifth charter school in Alamance County
Maybe the third time will be the charm for Unity Global Academy, a fifth charter school that had been proposed for Alamance County but whose application to open in 2023-24 was rejected Monday following a 10-minute interview with the state’s 12-member Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB). Peter Morcombe –...
WXII 12
37 Winston-Salem Police Department officers and staff promoted at ceremony
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers and staff Friday. Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson recognized 27 police officers and 10 staff who were promoted in a ceremony held at Truist Stadium Friday. “The one thing that all of our police officers...
'I couldn't get anyone on the phone' | Some GCS parents voice concerns over transportation call center
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad students have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. And getting back in the groove hasn't been smooth sailing for everyone. When it comes to problems with transportation, getting questions answered has come with a delay for some parents. Guilford County...
Low bonds in Greensboro cause frustration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are calls to beef up bonds in Guilford County after heated town halls and a recent string of violent acts from repeat criminals. Some members of law enforcement are concerned offenders are bailing out of jail on a low bond or written promise only to get booked a short […]
People living on Meadowview Road in Greensboro share speeding concerns with police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living on Meadowview Road in Greensboro are concerned about speeding drivers passing their homes. It’s caused some people to fear walking down their driveways. This safety issue came up in a recent community meeting. A lady who has lived on Meadowview Road for five decades told city leaders mailboxes are […]
wschronicle.com
CSEM-loaded student charges ahead
Dustin Sellers, who grew up in modest means in Anson County, is now determined to help minority students like himself, applying the life lessons he learned in high school, at Winston-Salem State University, and at a program supported by WSSU’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM). Sellers,...
Business 85 multi-car crash shuts down highway in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US-29 South is closed entirely following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the High Point Police Department. An HPPD rep tells FOX8 that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and that a helicopter was called to airlift an unknown number of people to the hospital for treatment. The […]
Free emergency and disaster preparedness events
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Triad emergency officials and first responders are working to make sure you are ready in case of an emergency or disaster. This week there will be different training events aimed at emergency preparedness, put on by the Disability Advocacy Center, Archdale Parks & Recreation and the Reidsville Family YMCA.
'Their clients are family' | Salons and barbershops help tackle infant mortality
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of new moms. In fact, black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. In response to high rates of infant mortality in Guilford County, local barbers and hairstylists are training to provide resources and information to new and expecting parents. It's all a part of the Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies Initiative.
Have you seen this missing woman? Silver alert issued for 72-year-old Greensboro woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing woman. A silver alert was issued Saturday for Jeanne Brown Cross. Cross was last seen on Tower Road. She is described by police as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses. Police said Cross may...
Father shares story of loss to inspire first step in addiction recovery
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four years after the loss of his son to substance and drug abuse, Mike Pont has turned his son’s story of addiction into that of a warning and sign of hope to save the lives of hundreds of addicts across the Piedmont-Triad. “I don’t want my son’s death to […]
North Carolina outreach worker arrested on drug charges
A member of Bull City United, the team of violence interrupters in Durham who work to prevent crime in target areas, has been arrested on drug charges.
