ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem universities partner to get more teachers in the classroom

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several universities in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area have partnered for a new program to recruit, prepare and retain teachers in high need schools. WS-TEACH (Winston-Salem Teachers for Equity Achievement, Community and Humanity) is a collaborative project between Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), Wake Forest University, Salem College,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Guilford County, NC
Education
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Education
County
Guilford County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Davis
FOX8 News

Low bonds in Greensboro cause frustration

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are calls to beef up bonds in Guilford County after heated town halls and a recent string of violent acts from repeat criminals. Some members of law enforcement are concerned offenders are bailing out of jail on a low bond or written promise only to get booked a short […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Missing Kids#Student Services#Guilford County Schools#Absenteeism#K12#Triad#Wfmy News 2
wschronicle.com

CSEM-loaded student charges ahead

Dustin Sellers, who grew up in modest means in Anson County, is now determined to help minority students like himself, applying the life lessons he learned in high school, at Winston-Salem State University, and at a program supported by WSSU’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM). Sellers,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Free emergency and disaster preparedness events

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Triad emergency officials and first responders are working to make sure you are ready in case of an emergency or disaster. This week there will be different training events aimed at emergency preparedness, put on by the Disability Advocacy Center, Archdale Parks & Recreation and the Reidsville Family YMCA.
ARCHDALE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WFMY NEWS2

'Their clients are family' | Salons and barbershops help tackle infant mortality

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of new moms. In fact, black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. In response to high rates of infant mortality in Guilford County, local barbers and hairstylists are training to provide resources and information to new and expecting parents. It's all a part of the Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies Initiative.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy