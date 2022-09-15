ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

WBTV

Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Lincoln County, NC
WBTV

Upcoming medication take-back event in celebration of Rowan Creek Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 5

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Sept. 12

DENVER – Leila Ann Wilkinson Hager, 95, of Denver died Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Jan. 16, 1927, in Lincoln County to the late Everette and Zanie Wilkinson. She retired from Smith Financial Group as an office manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; brothers,...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
SHELBY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County

Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Manhunt ends without arrest in Alexander County, sheriff’s office says

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Nebo man faces meth, gun charges

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
NEBO, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School

IRON STATION – There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School this year and it’s not like any of the others. “Riley,” handled by school counselor Victoria Gilmore has started her career as a service dog at the school. Gilmore formerly worked as a forensic interviewer at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center in Lincolnton. She made a change in career last school year and started as the school counselor at Iron Station.
IRON STATION, NC

