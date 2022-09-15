Read full article on original website
lincolntimesnews.com
A burning desire to serve: Lincolnton Fire Department hires new firefighters
LINCOLNTON – The young men who were recently hired by the Lincolnton Fire Department are united in their burning desire to serve their community. All four come from different high schools and backgrounds, but they all ended up as firefighters because they want to help others. “Our hiring process...
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from NC home: Sheriff
Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.
WBTV
Former teammate and a coach remember MCSO detention officer killed in motorcycle crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday evening, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash. Brandon Thomas, 35, died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Shelby while off-duty on Thursday. We’re told Thomas grew up in the area and was...
Police investigating after reamins in shallow grave behind Conover home
CONOVER, N.C. — Police are investigating after remains were found behind a home in Conover. On Friday, police said they received a tip that a body had possibly been buried in the backyard of a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue. At that residence, the Conover Police...
WBTV
Upcoming medication take-back event in celebration of Rowan Creek Week
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.
North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
WBTV
“Total loss”: Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County
STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from several counties fought a large commercial structure fire in Stanly County on Friday afternoon, Midland Fire and Rescue confirmed. Fire officials on scene said the fire started at Morgan Chair on Sunset Lake Road just before 4 p.m. Friday. The West Stanly Fire Department...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 5
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Sept. 12
DENVER – Leila Ann Wilkinson Hager, 95, of Denver died Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Jan. 16, 1927, in Lincoln County to the late Everette and Zanie Wilkinson. She retired from Smith Financial Group as an office manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; brothers,...
Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby
SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
WBTV
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
iredellfreenews.com
Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
Manhunt ends without arrest in Alexander County, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.
my40.tv
Nebo man faces meth, gun charges
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
Man shot, killed by homeowner in Burke County, sheriff says
A homeowner shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded early Friday to shots fired call, which led to a homicide investigation. When deputies got to the address on Flat Gap Road, they found Howard Gene Cook who...
lincolntimesnews.com
There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School
IRON STATION – There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School this year and it’s not like any of the others. “Riley,” handled by school counselor Victoria Gilmore has started her career as a service dog at the school. Gilmore formerly worked as a forensic interviewer at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center in Lincolnton. She made a change in career last school year and started as the school counselor at Iron Station.
Kannapolis firefighters hope new system helps save lives
The program, called Community Connect, allows Kannapolis residents to enter personal information about their people, property, and pets. That way, if there’s an emergency, firefighters know who to look for and where to look for them.
A fire took a paramedic's home while he was working. Now Caldwell County first responders are calling for the community's help
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County is rallying around a public servant after he and his family lost their home to a fire, and first responders are asking the public to pitch in too. Lt. Jason Powell, with Caldwell County Emergency Services, said he has started a GoFundMe page...
Man wanted after fleeing Alexander County traffic stop, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are searching for a man they said ran away from a traffic stop in Alexander County Friday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 42-year-old Richard Eugene Pennell fled from a vehicle stop on Mountain Church Road in the Ellendale Community. He was last seen wearing […]
