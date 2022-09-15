Read full article on original website
Mike Norvell provides update on FSU players injured during Louisville game
Mike Norvell held his weekly press conference on Monday and shared with the media some updates regarding Florida State players who were injured in their win against Louisville last Friday. "Coming through this weekend, we were able to get further testing," Norvell told reporters regarding the injuries to players like...
Louisville lands a commitment from Miami WR Cataurus Hicks
The University of Louisville football recruiting Class of 2023 grew by one on Sunday night. Coming off an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday night, Miami Central High School wide receiver Cataurus Hicks committed to the Cardinals. Hicks had 10 total scholarship offers but is an unranked prospect who is having a big senior season at Miami Central.
Kickoff, television to be announced for Florida State vs. Wake Forest after this week’s games
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. Kickoff and television for that game will be announced after this week’s games, the ACC announced on Monday. The game between the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0 ACC) will be part of FSU's Homecoming festivities.
Dillan Gibbons Named To Allstate Good Works Team
Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been named to the 2022 Allstate Good Works Team, it was announced Monday. Gibbons’ selection marks the second straight year an FSU football student-athlete has been named to the team, which features 11 players from FBS, after tight end Camren McDonald’s selection last season. Florida State is one of only four FBS schools with selections to both the 2021 and 2022 Allstate Good Works Team.
Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators Monday Press Conference
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State moved to 3-0 on the season with a 35-31 win over Louisville. The Seminoles overcame a slew of injuries to complete a second-half comeback behind tremendous performances from WR Johnny Wilson and reserve QB Tate Rodemaker. Now FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) turns its attention to Boston College (1-2, 0-1 ACC). Mike Norvell, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis, meet with local on Monday at 11:30 to recap the Louisville win and preview BC. Plus, injury updates.
Louisville impresses four-star wing Curtis Williams on official visit
Four-star small forward Curtis Williams made his official visit to the University of Louisville over the weekend. And the 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward left with a good impression of the program. "It was great," Williams said. "The fans love the coaches and players there. It is a big-time city there." Williams,...
FSU in the national stats, Week 3
How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College
Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
Kickoff time set for Nebraska, Indiana
The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that Nebraska’s Oct. 1 game with Indiana will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The game had previously been announced as a prime-time game, but an exact kick time and TV designation were finalized on Monday. The matchup with Indiana is Nebraska’s Homecoming contest.
Gutsy personified, a heaping helping of crow, and a big week ahead for recruiting (OTB)
Florida State found a way against Louisville for a gutsy road win. We dive into why this was such a gritty performance for the Seminoles and why this is a team to be proud of. Oh, and Zach and Brendan have to eat some crow. Then we get into the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves in first half vs. Louisville with apparent leg injury
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
