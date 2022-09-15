ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville lands a commitment from Miami WR Cataurus Hicks

The University of Louisville football recruiting Class of 2023 grew by one on Sunday night. Coming off an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday night, Miami Central High School wide receiver Cataurus Hicks committed to the Cardinals. Hicks had 10 total scholarship offers but is an unranked prospect who is having a big senior season at Miami Central.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Dillan Gibbons Named To Allstate Good Works Team

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been named to the 2022 Allstate Good Works Team, it was announced Monday. Gibbons’ selection marks the second straight year an FSU football student-athlete has been named to the team, which features 11 players from FBS, after tight end Camren McDonald’s selection last season. Florida State is one of only four FBS schools with selections to both the 2021 and 2022 Allstate Good Works Team.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators Monday Press Conference

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State moved to 3-0 on the season with a 35-31 win over Louisville. The Seminoles overcame a slew of injuries to complete a second-half comeback behind tremendous performances from WR Johnny Wilson and reserve QB Tate Rodemaker. Now FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) turns its attention to Boston College (1-2, 0-1 ACC). Mike Norvell, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis, meet with local on Monday at 11:30 to recap the Louisville win and preview BC. Plus, injury updates.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU in the national stats, Week 3

How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College

Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Kickoff time set for Nebraska, Indiana

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that Nebraska’s Oct. 1 game with Indiana will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The game had previously been announced as a prime-time game, but an exact kick time and TV designation were finalized on Monday. The matchup with Indiana is Nebraska’s Homecoming contest.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves in first half vs. Louisville with apparent leg injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
