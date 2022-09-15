Read full article on original website
Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king - clipped version. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony.
Blount County pregnant mother to receive Habitat for Humanity home
Work is just beginning on a brand-new home for a young woman about to become a brand-new mom, thanks to Blount County Habitat for Humanity.
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
Scammer steals more than $120K from Blount County resident, police say
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County resident was swindled out of more than $120,000 after a scammer took things to a new level recently, according to the sheriff’s office. A scammer has been posing as a federal law enforcement officer and even showed up at one person’s...
Crews on Scene of a Single-Car Crash in Blount County
A single-car crash slowed traffic on the north bound lane of Alcoa Highway near Hunt Road.
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City
Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend's bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. The Knox County Sheriff's Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother.
Tennessee Treasures: The Tennessee Valley Fair
The Tennessee Valley fair has been a yearly staple in Knoxville for over the last 100 years. Every year, the fair makes an economic impact of $11.4 million dollars, on top of the great events and memories it provides to fair-goers.
Knox Co. Schools starts annual coupon book fundraiser with theme celebrating 'The Great Outdoors'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Knox County Schools announced the start of its annual coupon book fundraiser. This year's theme is "Explore the Great Outdoors" and includes coupons for many of East Tennessee's favorite restaurants, shops and locations. Coupon books cost $10 and Superintendent John Rysewyk said the campaign...
UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim
UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. Updated: 5 hours ago. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide
Firefighter recalls working 2002 Farragut train derailment amid anniversary
Twenty years ago on September 15, 2002, crews responded to a devastating train derailment in Farragut and Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief Jerome Rood is going through some memories.
Woman accused of murdering mother, fleeing scene with family dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old Knoxville woman is accused of first-degree murder after the body of her mother was found in a Knox County residence Tuesday night. The woman, identified as Anglea Marie Holt has been arrested after she’s believed to have fled the scene with the family dog. Court documents state Holt shared the home located on Brackfield Acres Way with her mother, whose body was found inside the residence. Investigators believe she had been murdered with what the reporting officer described as “a lethal cutting instrument.”
BCSO: Scammer pretending to be federal officer steals more than $120,000 from a person
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a scammer pretending to be a federal law enforcement officer stole $120,000 from a person on Monday after arriving at the victim's home. The incident was reported on Thursday. According to a release, the victim received a call from
East TN counties rank among counties with the most reported DUI arrests in the state
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company's owners told employees to chart false
