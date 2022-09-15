KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old Knoxville woman is accused of first-degree murder after the body of her mother was found in a Knox County residence Tuesday night. The woman, identified as Anglea Marie Holt has been arrested after she’s believed to have fled the scene with the family dog. Court documents state Holt shared the home located on Brackfield Acres Way with her mother, whose body was found inside the residence. Investigators believe she had been murdered with what the reporting officer described as “a lethal cutting instrument.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO