Blount County, TN

wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king - clipped version. Updated: 14 hours ago. Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews on Scene of a Single-Car Crash in Blount County

A single-car crash slowed traffic on the north bound lane of Alcoa Highway near Hunt Road.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City

Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend's bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. The Knox County Sheriff's Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Tennessee Treasures: The Tennessee Valley Fair

The Tennessee Valley fair has been a yearly staple in Knoxville for over the last 100 years. Every year, the fair makes an economic impact of $11.4 million dollars, on top of the great events and memories it provides to fair-goers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One killed in crash on Alcoa Highway, police say

Danny Scott Wild was arrested on Sept. 9, according to police records. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim

UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident

A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Woman accused of murdering mother, fleeing scene with family dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old Knoxville woman is accused of first-degree murder after the body of her mother was found in a Knox County residence Tuesday night. The woman, identified as Anglea Marie Holt has been arrested after she’s believed to have fled the scene with the family dog. Court documents state Holt shared the home located on Brackfield Acres Way with her mother, whose body was found inside the residence. Investigators believe she had been murdered with what the reporting officer described as “a lethal cutting instrument.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company’s owners told employees to chart false...
OAK RIDGE, TN

