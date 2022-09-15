ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
YORK, NE
iheart.com

100 MPH Nebraska Driving Continues To Be Problematic

When Covid-19 hit, Nebraska State Troopers noticed a jump in the number of vehicles being pulled over for going 100 Miles Per Hour or more, with a statewide average of 90 per month in 2020. And the trend continues;. "2021 was still high, and 2022 is still high," State Patrol...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol finds 10 pounds of meth, handgun during stop

YORK, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper arrested someone after locating 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The stop happened on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. at an Interstate 80 rest stop near York. Officials said a trooper stopped 31-year-old Monica Morales traveling eastbound when...
YORK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#Speed Limits#The Nebraska State Patrol#The State Patrol
iowapublicradio.org

Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it

Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
OSCEOLA, NE
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Nebraska DOT trying to fill vacancies ahead of winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska is dealing with staff shortages in many of its departments. The Department of Transportation currently has 200 openings. NDOT is exploring ways to fill vacancies such as snowplow operators ahead of winter. “We know it’s going to be a challenge,” spokeswoman...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Interim leaders announced for Nebraska Department of Corrections, Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts has announced interim heads for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and State Fire Marshal’s Office. Diane Sabatka-Rine has been announced as the Interim Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She will take over after Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Helicopters called in to help fight wildfire in Nebraska panhandle

At the time, even though there were beds available, the men and women said they'd rather live outside. Nebraska students get introduction to trades careers. A contractor in the metro is giving high school students a chance to check out the trades. Omaha high school twins recover from knee surgery.
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Small storm chances for the next few days

Rain overspread much of central Nebraska on Thursday morning. The coverage of that rain was much more widespread than any guidance was projecting. As a result, there appears to be a decent rain chance during the morning hours for areas near the Tri-Cities. A spotty morning shower isn’t totally impossible...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Wildfire burns over 3,700 acres near Nebraska’s western border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling another thousand-acre blaze in western Nebraska. Fire crews first responded to the “Smokey Fire” on Tuesday and have since moved more teams into the area. As of Wednesday, the wildfire has burned over 3,700 acres of land in Banner County,...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

State pardons board to hear case for convicted murderer Earnest Jackson

OMAHA, Neb.—Brenda Jackson-Williams remembers when a jury convicted her son, Earnest, of first degree murder. “Not once did I accept the sentence," she said. "I said, 'No. Something's going to happen. Something's going to change, and Earnest Jackson will come home.’" It all started in Sept. 1999, with...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy