Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
17-year-old shot and killed in Salinas, police investigating
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the area of San Blanco Drive and Los Olivos Drive in south Salinas. The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. The victim's identity is being...
Police: Mother and son arrested in connection with King City homicide
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE 1:28 PM- King City PD said that two people were arrested in connection with a murder in King City on Wednesday night. Kevin James Powell, 27, and his mother, Connie McKinley, 49, were arrested on Thursday morning in Greenfield after officers reviewed video surveillance footage. Kevin James Powell Officers were The post Police: Mother and son arrested in connection with King City homicide appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield man arrested for deadly stabbing in King City
KING CITY — A Greenfield resident has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed a man Wednesday night in King City. King City Police Department responded to a stabbing report at about 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a motel in the 0 block of Broadway Circle in King City. Officers found a 27-year-old Hispanic male victim laying on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night. Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m. He is in critical condition and was taken The post Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition appeared first on KION546.
Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 15, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said the teenager who was shot in south Salinas Thursday afternoon has died of their injuries. Salinas Police said at around 5:55 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Salinas was shot on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive. The victim's name is being The post Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Masked men break into Hollister home, steal dog and personal items from homeowner
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Warning: The video contains strong language. A woman in Hollister was injured when two masked men broke into her home and stole her French bulldog. According to the Hollister Police Department, the victim was returning home when she found two masked men with guns inside. The men stole her dog and some of her personal belongings before running out.
benitolink.com
Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics
The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Juvenile struck by car in Greenfield, airlifted to Bay Area
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield police responded to a pedestrian traffic collision on Elm Avenue and 4th Street Thursday afternoon, right before 4 p.m. Officers report the juvenile that was struck suffered injuries that required an airlift to a Bay Area hospital. Police say the driver remained on scene and...
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
calcoastnews.com
San Miguel man killed in Highway 101 crash
A San Miguel man died Friday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail on Highway 101 just north of the city of San Luis Obispo. Shortly before 5 p.m., the unidentified man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 near Reservoir Canyon Road when he veered off the highway and hit a guardrail. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was driving at about 100 mph, while passing traffic in both lanes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gilroy police arrest 2 drivers following separate fatal hit-and-runs
GILROY – Police in Gilroy arrested suspected drivers in two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed pedestrians earlier this week.The first crash was reported about 8:54 p.m. Monday in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way.A gray or charcoal-colored SUV, later determined to a silver 2020 Jeep Cherokee, reportedly hit a pedestrian and fled the scene, Gilroy police said.Emergency crews responded and began first aid but the pedestrian, a Gilroy man, died at the scene. His name was not released. The suspected driver, 54-year-old Gilroy resident Derek Shingu, turned himself into police on Wednesday morning, police said.Shingu was booked...
KSBW.com
Carjacking, chase led to police presence and lockdown at Target in Gilroy
SALINAS, Calif. — --Coverage from previous broadcast. Law enforcement has released new details about a chase that ended with stores in Gilroy being placed on lockdown during a manhunt. The California Highway Patrol reported on Wednesday that officers were alerted of a stolen Ford Mustang located in the area...
Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night at Acosta Plaza. K9 Oakley was able to locate several shell casings in the area. Police said the shooting happened around midnight—no word on any victims. No further details were shared. The post Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
realtree.com
California Zoo Staff and City Police Exchange Words Over Shooting of Mountain Lion
A war of words has ensued between California’s Oakland Zoo staff and officers with the Hollister Police Department who shot a wild mountain lion that was spotted on a porch in a populated neighborhood. According to NBC Bay Area, the incident began the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop. At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, The post Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
19-year-old man from Los Banos still missing
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a man who was reported missing last month in Los Banos. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department said the family of 19-year-old Santana Moses Rosales reported him missing after they hadn’t been able to get into contact with him since Sunday, August 21. His […]
salinasvalleytribune.com
Jury convicts Soledad man of DUI
SOLEDAD — After a two-day trial, a jury found 26-year-old Luis Vera Morga of Soledad guilty of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 31. On May 4, 2019, at about 10:47 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Eutimio Toral was traveling on southbound Highway 101, south of Hudson Road, when he observed a black vehicle with its headlights on and stopped on the shoulder of the roadway.
1 Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Gilroy (San Jose, CA)
Gilroy Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed one on Monday night. The crash happened at Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way at about 8:54 p.m.
Comments / 1