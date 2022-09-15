ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Goals Set For New School Year

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAVWt_0hx88ult00
File Photo

JACKSON – Last week started the new school year and in anticipation of that Superintendent Nicole Pormilli noted some of the school district’s goals.

Board of Education goals included the areas of fiscal, curricular, and communication. School District goals included safety, connecting with students, home school connection, human resources, finances, transportation and facilities.

“Every year we go over district goals and review how well we achieved the prior year’s goals,” she said. “I was part of the strategic team that helped create our mission statement which is still very relevant to the times we are in and this should be guiding us to our core beliefs and it is very grounding to the work that we value here in the school district.”

She noted that having extracurricular activities, “a challenging curriculum, cooperation and making sure students had high expectations of themselves” were important in the school. Students need to feel secure in school and feel connected both physically and emotionally.

“We will be continuing to train our staff and raise those levels this year,” Pormilli said. “We will be looking at the emotional health of our students.” That falls into the school district’s safety goal which addresses emotional and mental health.

Pormilli said that in line with the goal of connection was focus on students being engaged with their school and relationship building with the school experience. “We want students from each school to be heard and to connect and to be socially aware.”

“Our teachers have been working on that for several years now and we are looking to expand that,” Pormilli said. She added that group learning activities re-enforce collaboration between students.

Following Pormilli’s presentation, Board President Michael Walsh reported that in preparation of the new school year, several capital projects were done such as paving work at Memorial High School, new tennis courts, work at the transportation facility as well as improvements to restrooms and kitchens.

He also noted that there would no longer be free lunch programs unlike last year but reduced meal pricing would be offered. Elementary school prices for breakfast and lunch would go from $2.85 to $2, middle school pricing would go from $3.10 to $2.25 and high school meals would go from $3.35 to $2.50. Those seeking meal cost assistance must apply to the program by October 21.

Former Board of Education member Gus Acevedo spoke during the public comment period about what he described as an attack on school libraries in regards to books being removed off the shelves across the country.

He advised the Board to consult with their attorney about the matter adding, “we can’t have education in a free democracy unless there is freedom and no book banning.”

He also reminded the Board about the importance of instructing young students about fire prevention recalling a major fire that he and Walsh were aware of in Jackson during the 1960s .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Winner: Best Ocean County High School Mascot

This week we held our latest High School contest, Mascot Mayhem 2022. A chance for you at home to select the best High School Mascot here in Ocean County. We began with all Ocean County High Schools in the first round. We then advanced to the final round, which featured the Top 10 vote-getters. Now we have our winner, based on your votes at home.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

The Story of Dawn Parkot

MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Dawn Parkot explains her candidacy for the Morris School District board of education thusly:. That may sound somewhat routine, but Parkot’s candidacy is not. She has athetoid cerebral palsy, a lifelong affliction that restricts muscle movement and the ability of a person to speak. Parkot,...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Education
City
Jackson, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: Update on “Incident on Campus” (OCC)

The Vice President of Student Affairs at Ocean County College (OCC) recently sent out an email to “the Campus Community” confirming that there was an incident on campus that involved one student, and their family was notified after providing immediate medical care and calling 911. The email goes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Cops And Kids Build A Foundation Of Trust Through Fun

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department have announced the success of their brand-new program T.E.A.M., “Trust, Educate, Aspire, Mentor.”. Launched in October 2021, the program is held at the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex with a goal to create a trusting relationship between the local law enforcement and at-risk youth in an underrepresented neighborhood.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The New School#School Libraries#School Meals#Home School#K12#Board Of Education
Jersey Shore Online

School Nurses Give Yearly Update In Jackson

JACKSON – Assistant School Superintendent Dan Baginski delivered a report detailing the many duties of the school nurses during the latest Board of Education meeting. Baginski explained to the Board and the public the various responsibilities of school nurses. They are responsible for sharing any medical information with the appropriate staff such as COVID vaccinations, ongoing health problems and food allergies.
JACKSON, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Removal of Old Oak Trees Leaves Residents Stumped

LITTLE SILVER – Nearly 20 mature oak trees that for decades formed a dense canopy for wildlife and offered a natural buffer from traffic noise on Ridge Road were felled by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) last month, unleashing a public outcry across Little Silver, Fair Haven and beyond.
LITTLE SILVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Jersey Shore Online

Tours, Book Celebrate Lakehurst History

LAKEHURST – The borough’s historical society has a number of activities going on this month and they are opening their doors to the public to take part. On September 18 the Lakehurst Historical Society will honor borough history in a unique way, with a trolley ride. Lakehurst History Day will be held on September 18 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. (Rain date September 25).
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Manchester Sets Up Ads Through Digital Sign

MANCHESTER – Property lots for sale, higher fines for trespassers and a new digital message sign were all subjects up for vote by an abbreviated Township Council recently. A bid was awarded to Meco Inc. for the township’s roadway improvement program and a contract was approved for the leasing of public space and advertisement concession at the township municipal building. This concerned a firm that will provide an electronic sign, replacing the one that the township lost during a car accident that destroyed it at the same site early in the year.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick BOE Member Resigns

BRICK – Brick Township Board of Education member Missy Parker has stepped down from her position, leaving an open seat to be filled. Parker was elected to the board in 2020 and recently submitted her resignation to the district superintendent and her fellow board members. During the August 16...
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SPEED LIMIT ON WHITTIER AVE BEING REDUCED TO 25 mph

Last night, the Toms River Township Council voted to reduce the Speed Limit on Whittier Avenue from 35mph to 25mph. The goal is to improve safety, especially that of pedestrians and those who live in the area. We would like to commend the Council for their action on this issue...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy