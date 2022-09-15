ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law?

It is the height of irony that the new GOP-backed abortion restrictions could be undone by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. RFRA caused massive controversy in 2015 because conservative groups and some Hoosiers wanted to use it to justify discrimination, specifically against gay and lesbian Hoosiers who they disagreed with based on religious beliefs. Think […] The post Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Lafayette, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
City
Lafayette, IN
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#The U S Supreme Court
WLFI.com

Recovery Rally seeks to spread awareness

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The fifth annual Tippecanoe Celebration of Recovery Rally came to Loeb stadium Saturday. Kristina Lesley is the Director of the Drug Free Coalition for Tippecanoe County. She said the celebration of recovery is important. This event is meant to broaden people's definitions of what recovery...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WLFI.com

IU Health Arnett offering pediatric flu shot clinics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — IU Health Arnett is reminding parents to make sure their children get their annual flu shots. Riley Physicians at IU Health Arnett is now offering flu shots to pediatric patients every Saturday now through Dec. 3rd. You can stop by during those days from...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Department of Workforce Development discovered unauthorized access to some user login information

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has discovered unauthorized access to some user login email addresses and security questions. The incident was related to login information for the Department's Uplink system. There were 4,264 accounts impacted, and holders of those accounts are being notified by mail. The DWD said no social security numbers are believed to have been accessed.
INDIANA STATE
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Purdue students, in record numbers, cause traffic backups

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Police Department urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution on campus streets. This comes after Purdue announced record-breaking enrollment of nearly 51,000 students this fall semester. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says students who skateboard or bike must follow the same laws...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy