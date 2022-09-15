Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Boaters join community science project to restore native oyster species in Alamitos Bay
This project is a collaborative effort between Orange County Coastkeeper, a nonprofit protecting clean water, and the Long Beach Yacht Club. This is the second consecutive year collecting Olympia oyster larvae from Alamitos Bay. Long Beach boaters will retrieve strings of oyster shells after they’ve been suspended in Alamitos Bay...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 17, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 17, 2022:. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are expected to stay in the low 80s for...
localocnews.com
San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
OCDA Spitzer reacts to the latest O.C. Hate Crimes Report
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued the following statement in response to the 2021 Orange County Hate Crimes Report which was recently released by the OC Human Relations Commission:. When hate exists in our society, all of our lights are dimmed. The victims who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike
On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
localocnews.com
OC Health Care Agency to recognize Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September with “Light Up Hope OC” campaign
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and to raise awareness of this important issue, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) will be lighting up the exterior of the County of Orange Administrative Offices as well as other iconic locations throughout Orange County in teal and purple during the week of September 19.
localocnews.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still On Top
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton
Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
OC Community Foundation Hosts Giving Day on Sept. 21 for Youth-Oriented Charities
On September 21, Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Igniting Potential, a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $300,000 for 18 local nonprofits serving Orange County youth. According to OCCF, a study just released by the National Center for Education Statistics shows that over the...
localocnews.com
September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course
The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
localocnews.com
Over 130 pets were adopted at OC Animal Care last weekend with help from Supervisor Foley
This past weekend, O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley partnered with OC Animal Care to host an animal adoption event at the OC Animal Care shelter. Supervisor Foley was hoping to get 100 pets adopted, and exceeded the goal with a total of 130 animals being adopted, with over 90 cats and 30 dogs finding new homes.
localocnews.com
The State of California has punked Santa Ana’s NIMBYs
Bad news for Santa Ana’s NIMBYs. The California State Assembly has passed a new law, A.B. 2011, that will make it far easier for developers to build new housing – and this means that the proposed apartment project at 2525 N. Main St. is back. This time the NIMBYs won’t be able to stop it!
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022
Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
localocnews.com
Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California
(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
localocnews.com
CalOptima Health is rated a top Medi-Cal plan in California
ORANGE, Calif. (September 15, 2022) — CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California, receiving a rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. This is the eighth year in a row that CalOptima Health has received this distinction. Medicaid is known as Medi-Cal in California, and no other Medi-Cal plan in the state earned higher than 4 out of 5.
localocnews.com
Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
localocnews.com
Southbound I-405 off-Ramp to Seal Beach Boulevard to close for approximately one month
Crews will close the SB I-405 off-ramp to Seal Beach Boulevard for approximately one month as part of project improvements. The ramp closure is anticipated 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and is expected to reopen after approximately one month. Sign up for project-wide and bridge-specific construction alerts at bit.ly/405-signup. This...
localocnews.com
Bayside Restaurant Hosts Levendi Wine Dinner Sept. 29
Restaurants may not have completely recovered from the pandemic, but you know things are looking better when Bayside Restaurants brings back its wine dinners. Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is hosting a Levendi Wine Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 29 and it looks to be another stellar wine event from one of my favorite restaurants that offers live music every night of the week.
localocnews.com
Westminster Police shut down another illegal gambling operation
Westminster Police served a warrant on a home at the 14600 block of Wakefield Street on Wednesday and ended up arresting six suspects and seizing seven large gambling machines. The suspects are facing various charges. The City of Westminster has been cracking down on illegal gambling dens that are based...
Comments / 0