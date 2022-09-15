ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

localocnews.com

San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

OCDA Spitzer reacts to the latest O.C. Hate Crimes Report

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued the following statement in response to the 2021 Orange County Hate Crimes Report which was recently released by the OC Human Relations Commission:. When hate exists in our society, all of our lights are dimmed. The victims who...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike

On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still On Top

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton

Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
FULLERTON, CA
localocnews.com

September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course

The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

The State of California has punked Santa Ana’s NIMBYs

Bad news for Santa Ana’s NIMBYs. The California State Assembly has passed a new law, A.B. 2011, that will make it far easier for developers to build new housing – and this means that the proposed apartment project at 2525 N. Main St. is back. This time the NIMBYs won’t be able to stop it!
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022

Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California

(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

CalOptima Health is rated a top Medi-Cal plan in California

ORANGE, Calif. (September 15, 2022) — CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California, receiving a rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. This is the eighth year in a row that CalOptima Health has received this distinction. Medicaid is known as Medi-Cal in California, and no other Medi-Cal plan in the state earned higher than 4 out of 5.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Bayside Restaurant Hosts Levendi Wine Dinner Sept. 29

Restaurants may not have completely recovered from the pandemic, but you know things are looking better when Bayside Restaurants brings back its wine dinners. Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is hosting a Levendi Wine Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 29 and it looks to be another stellar wine event from one of my favorite restaurants that offers live music every night of the week.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Westminster Police shut down another illegal gambling operation

Westminster Police served a warrant on a home at the 14600 block of Wakefield Street on Wednesday and ended up arresting six suspects and seizing seven large gambling machines. The suspects are facing various charges. The City of Westminster has been cracking down on illegal gambling dens that are based...
WESTMINSTER, CA

