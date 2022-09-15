ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kobe Bryant
Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)

Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ricky

Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrest

It was in 2016 when a 70-year-old American man named Lawrence Ripple decided to rob a bank. The reason for him robbing the bank was not for money, but rather for another strange reason. He and his wife, who usually had a happy and content marriage, had been arguing a lot lately. He suffered from depression during that time and arguing with his wife worsened his condition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TikToker reveals Hinge date caught them in lie after they claimed they were out of town for grandpa’s funeral

A person was caught in a lie after a man they had cancelled a Hinge date with had accidentally spotted them across the street.TikTok user @itsmeimbinches documented the awkward moment in a video that now has more than three million views. “Told my Hinge date I was out of town for my grandpa’s funeral,” the on-screen text reads. “But then he saw me f**k up a chicken caesar wrap across the street.”In the clip, the TikToker films their purported Hinge date standing across the street, wearing a blue button down shirt and black trousers. The man carries a Trader...
Uber
Stolen Bentley Mulsanne Located In Pakistan

Sadly, many cars which are stolen don’t stay in the country long. We’ve covered before how especially luxury vehicles and SUVs tend to be loaded into shipping containers, snuck past border patrol agents, and put on ships for places like the Middle East and Venezuela. A dramatic case out of the UK illustrates this well with a Bentley Mulsanne stolen in London recovered in Pakistan of all places.
Instagram Model incites ridicule as she gets annoyed by passers by getting in her shot

A video of an Instagram model trying to shoot a video in a busy London Underground station has sparked an online debate about photo and video shoots in public places. The video shows the finished video for social media versus what it took to shoot it, with passers-by continually getting in the shot. The model is visibly getting more and more frustrated.
