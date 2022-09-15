Read full article on original website
Related
insideedition.com
Los Angeles Woman Allegedly Finds a Couple Living in Her Home When She Returns From Vacation
A woman in Los Angeles came home from vacation to find two squatters who allegedly took over her home while she was gone, wearing her clothes, using her bed and her shower, according to CBS Los Angeles. The couple allegedly broke into the apartment through a window when Virginia Pinto...
Popeyes Calls Cops on College Student for Buying Food for a Homeless Man in Viral TikTok
It's understandable why a local business wouldn't want its customers to purchase items for particular individuals who loiter on their property and may have given them trouble in the past. For example, when I was a student at Rutgers University-Newark, the owners of the EZ Mart would try and dissuade...
21-year-old Canadian TikTok influencer falls to death while skydiving
A 21-year-old Canadian college student and TikTok influencer fell to her death while skydiving in Toronto late last month, according to reports. Tanya Pardazi died Aug. 27 at Skydive Toronto, where she had completed a course before her first jump, which ultimately led to her death, a friend told CTV News Toronto.
Horrific moment ‘drunk’ man who was kicked out of Argentine nightclub for fighting deliberately rams his car into venue's front door and sending victim flying
This is the bizarre moment a man deliberately drove his car into the entrance of a nightclub in Buenos Aires, Argentina, seriously injuring a security guard. Esteban Reyes, 25, had been drinking all night and was seen arguing with a man before the incident turned into a brawl on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)
Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
Watch ‘idiot’ get smashed by school bus after performing ‘forbidden’ overtake – everyone’s noticing the same detail
DASHCAM footage captures the moment an impatient Subaru driver became a victim of instant karma during an illegal overtake. We see the filming car halt behind a line of vehicles stopped at an intersection. Instead of waiting for the right-of-way like the road’s other drivers, the Subaru decides to use...
'Legend' Mistakenly Jumps In To Save Woman Being Harassed in the Street
"I think it's awesome he was ready to defend her," wrote one commenter on the viral TikTok post about the would-be hero not realizing he was on a film set.
Passenger Praised For Refusing To Change Seats On 10-Hour Flight So Family Could Sit Together
A passenger has been praised for refusing to give up his seat on a 10-hour flight so that a family could sit together. In this case, I’m totally on the side of the passenger. Passenger Praised (And I Praise Him Too) For Refusing To Change His Seat For Rude...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrest
It was in 2016 when a 70-year-old American man named Lawrence Ripple decided to rob a bank. The reason for him robbing the bank was not for money, but rather for another strange reason. He and his wife, who usually had a happy and content marriage, had been arguing a lot lately. He suffered from depression during that time and arguing with his wife worsened his condition.
A Canadian Visited A Florida Store & Called Out All Bizarre Things She Saw On TikTok (VIDEO)
It's widely known that Northerners come to Florida, whether it be seasonally or just for a regular vacation. One TikToker from Hamilton, Ontario went to a store in Tampa and revealed the wildest things she saw there. The woman, whose handle is @flyingkaylee, identifies as a flight attendant for Swoop...
TikToker reveals Hinge date caught them in lie after they claimed they were out of town for grandpa’s funeral
A person was caught in a lie after a man they had cancelled a Hinge date with had accidentally spotted them across the street.TikTok user @itsmeimbinches documented the awkward moment in a video that now has more than three million views. “Told my Hinge date I was out of town for my grandpa’s funeral,” the on-screen text reads. “But then he saw me f**k up a chicken caesar wrap across the street.”In the clip, the TikToker films their purported Hinge date standing across the street, wearing a blue button down shirt and black trousers. The man carries a Trader...
PnB Rock Killing in L.A. Eerily Foreshadowed Days Before Robbery
"I'm not superstitious or nothing like that, but I haven't been robbed," the rapper said during a podcast in the days leading up to his death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Retriever Stuns Internet by Appearing to Talk to Camera in Viral Video
Red retriever stuns internet by appearing to talk to camera in viral video
PETS・
Officer Reminds TikTok That She Is Allowed to Go 90 Miles an Hour, Gets Suspended
Back in July, a police officer made headlines for posting a TikTok video that rubbed some viewers the wrong way. The Federal Way Police Department then suspended her for 10 hours without pay. Article continues below advertisement. While the officer has since removed the video from the platform, Reddit user...
Stolen Bentley Mulsanne Located In Pakistan
Sadly, many cars which are stolen don’t stay in the country long. We’ve covered before how especially luxury vehicles and SUVs tend to be loaded into shipping containers, snuck past border patrol agents, and put on ships for places like the Middle East and Venezuela. A dramatic case out of the UK illustrates this well with a Bentley Mulsanne stolen in London recovered in Pakistan of all places.
WATCH: Bear Breaks Into New Jersey Home, Politely Closes Door Behind Him
One New Jersey woman had an unusual visitor pop by her home recently. However, she proved very quickly how far a calm demeanor and a polite tone can go. Even when dealing with a visiting bear, it seems!. Now, we do not recommend ever trying this with a bear you...
DIY Photography
Instagram Model incites ridicule as she gets annoyed by passers by getting in her shot
A video of an Instagram model trying to shoot a video in a busy London Underground station has sparked an online debate about photo and video shoots in public places. The video shows the finished video for social media versus what it took to shoot it, with passers-by continually getting in the shot. The model is visibly getting more and more frustrated.
Inside the car graveyard where crashed supercars worth millions are forgotten by their owners
FORGOTTEN Ferraris worth millions have been filmed in a supercar graveyard. Footage show the abandoned luxury vehicles sitting among other high-end motors in a gravel parking lot gathering rust. In the video, uploaded to TikTok by @bluntforcegaming, the camera shows off a series of flashy vehicles. Among the once-adored supercars...
CARS・
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Check out this $1,100 ‘street legal’ 3-wheeled electric flatbed truck
The biggest downside to all of the cool and wild electric vehicles I regularly find as part of the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column is that most would never be street legal. But this fun-looking little flatbed trike truck seems to have solved that problem, at least in name only.
JOBS・
Scientists develop tattoos that are pain-free, blood-free, and self-administered
Tattooing went from a subculture to pop culture in the past decades. Tattoo artists use a mechanized needle to puncture the skin and inject ink into the dermis or second layer of skin- this is not only painful but it's time-consuming. Now researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have...
Comments / 0